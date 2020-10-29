2020 Women on Boards Adds Melinda Gates, Martin South and Eric Yuan to Headline The Global Conversation on Board Diversity

Melinda Gates joining the Global Conversation on Board Diversity Nov. 12 with 2020 Women on Boards. Tweet this

Following the Global Conversation, 28 City/State Conversations will live stream events to spotlight "Women Directors During Times of Crisis" from Nov. 16-20 and Dec. 1-4, 2020.

Confirmed Speakers for The Global Conversation, include:

Melinda Gates , co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Founder of Pivotal Ventures. As the co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Melinda sets the direction and priorities of the world's largest philanthropy. She is also the founder of Pivotal Ventures, an investment and incubation company working to drive social progress for women and families in the United States , and the author of the bestselling book The Moment of Lift.

Martin South , President of the U.S. and Canada Division of Marsh. Martin leads the region's business and operational leaders in driving strategy for Marsh, the world's leading insurance broker and risk advisor. He is a member of the Marsh executive committee and oversees Marsh's US and Canada core brokerage and portfolio of businesses across industries and practices. Martin is a member of the Board of Directors of BritishAmerican Business, former President of the Insurance Institute of London and an alumnus of the World Economic Forum's Young Global Leaders program.

Eric S. Yuan , Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Yuan founded Zoom in 2011 to deliver happiness and bring teams together in a frictionless video environment. Under Eric's leadership, Zoom was one of the highest-performing tech IPOs of 2019.

Mellody Hobson , co-CEO & President of Ariel Investments , Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Ariel Investment Trust, Vice-Chair at Starbucks Corporation, and a director of JP Morgan Chase

Brian Moynihan , Chairman of the Board and CEO of Bank of America, and Chair of the World Economic Forum International Business Council

Ron Williams , Board member of American Express, Boeing, and Johnson & Johnson; member of RAND Health Advisory Board; author and CEO of RW2 Enterprises

Ambassador Melanne Verveer , Executive Director of the Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace, and Security

Paula A. Johnson , MD, MPH, President of Wellesley College

Valerie Jarrett , Former Senior Advisor to President Barack Obama

Susan C. Keating , Chief Executive Officer of WomenCorporateDirectors (WCD) Foundation

Ann Cairns , Vice-Chair of MasterCard and the President of the global 30% Coalition Club

Denise Wilson White , OBE, Chief Executive of the Hampton-Alexander Review

Esther Aguilera , Chief Executive of the Latino Corporate Directors Association

Gina Diez Barroso , Founder of Dalia Empower, CEO/founder of Grupo Diarq, and serves on the Santander Bank in Mexico

John Iino , Diversity & Inclusion Global Chair at Reed Smith LLP, and serves as a 2020WOB board member

Ivana Osagie , Founder of the Professional Women Roundtable (PWR) and RisingTideAfrica in Nigeria

Kaori Sasaki , Founder & CEO of ewoman Inc., she serves as a Board member of Nissen Holdings and NEC Corporation, and the Creator of the International Conference for Women in Business

, Founder & CEO of ewoman Inc., she serves as a Board member of Nissen Holdings and NEC Corporation, and the Creator of the International Conference for Women in Business Neharika Vohra, New Vice-Chancellor at Dehli University of Skills and Entrepreneurship

Funds raised through the 2020 Women on Boards events each year support the invaluable research, educational programs, and public awareness campaigns that play an influential role in advancing gender balance and diversity.

Global Sponsors and Sponsors as of October 7, 2020: BNY Mellon Wealth Management, Bank of America, Ernst & Young, Cheniere, Chevron, AIG, Tenneco, Deloitte, Troutman Pepper, Arcturus, Cambia, Chipotle, Piper Sandler, Edwards Lifesciences, Mosaic, Arcosa, AMN, Domtar, SPX Flow, State Street, Franklin Templeton, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, The Great Courses, Revolve Law Group, Core Logic, MFA Financial, TrippleTree, Reed Smith, Deloitte & Touche LLP, GLink, King & Spauldig, Sykes, Marsh, Advanced Energy, Diversified Search, Private Directors Association, First Midwest Bank, NACD, Nucor, Women in Pensions Network (WiPN), RBC Royal Bank.

About 2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB)

2020 Women on Boards (2020WOB), a 501(c)3 nonprofit, is the leading education and advocacy campaign accelerating gender balance on corporate boards of directors. Each year, 2020WOB publishes its Gender Diversity Index online, open to the public, to reveal how many women are on public company boards of the Russell 3000 in the U.S. The annual Global Conversation on Board Diversity is the primary showcase of current directors on boards. The 2020WOB mission is to Educate. Collaborate. Advocate. Follow us on Twitter @2020WOB or visit us at www.2020WOB.com .

