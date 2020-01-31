2020 WomenCorporateDirectors Americas Institute

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepfakes, cashless commerce, evolving corporate purpose – these issues have all landed firmly on the doorstep of corporate boards world-wide.

They are also the focus of the upcoming WomenCorporateDirectors Americas Institute, whose topic is "How Culture, ESG, and Technology Are Radically Changing Board Agendas."

"Boards are under an ever-stronger microscope, as the public judges how they represent all stakeholders, not just shareholders. At the same time, boards need to evolve best practices to handle new threats, opportunities, and growth," says Susan C. Keating, CEO of WomenCorporateDirectors Foundation (WCD). "This WCD Americas Institute is about how to juggle all of the growing imperatives global board members face."

The agenda will include speakers such as:

Margaret Keane , CEO, Synchrony Bank and director, Allstate Corp.

, CEO, and director, Fernando Aguirre , director, CVS Health Corp , Synchrony Bank and Barry Callebaut

, director, , and Lisa Lutoff-Perlo , CEO and President, Celebrity Cruises

, CEO and President, David Crane , B-Team Leader and former CEO, NRG Energy

, Leader and former CEO, Martha Finn Brooks , director at Jabil Circuit , Bombardier , and Constellium

, director at , , and Brenda Chamulak , CEO of Jabil Packaging Solutions

, CEO of Tania Carnegie , Leader and Chief Catalyst, Impact Ventures, KPMG in Canada

Panels include:

Culture Cues – Setting Direction, Mitigating Risk

Reassessing Corporate Purpose

Is Cash Still Queen? How New Technology is Changing Society

Is Seeing Believing? How AI-enabled Deepfakes are Challenging Ethics in Technology

The Americas Institute will also feature the launch of WCD's industry peer groups, bringing together directors who serve in the same industries, such as technology and cybersecurity risk. The groups are part of WCD's expansion of its peer director communities, including the S&P 500 Directors Community and the Nominating and Governance (N&G) Chair Roundtable.

"The insights and networking that occur at the WCD Institutes are unprecedented, as women from around the world find a trusted place to discuss governance issues critical to global commerce," says Camille Asaro, KPMG LLP partner and director of the WCD Foundation. "KPMG is proud to be the global lead sponsor of the WCD Foundation."

Sponsorship

Audit, tax and advisory firm KPMG LLP is the Global Lead Sponsor of the Institute. Additional global sponsors of WCD include: Spencer Stuart, Pearl Meyer, Marsh & McLennan, Latham & Watkins, Vinson & Elkins, IFC, Marriott, and Equilar. Jabil Packaging Solutions is also the Americas Institute Bronze Sponsor.

In June 2020, WCD will hold its annual Global Institute, hosted by Goldman Sachs at the firm's headquarters in New York City. KPMG LLP will also sponsor the Global Institute.

About WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation, Inc.

The WomenCorporateDirectors Education and Development Foundation, Inc. (WCD) is the only global membership organization and community of women corporate directors. A 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, WCD has 79 chapters around the world. The aggregate market capitalization of public companies on whose boards WCD members serve is over $8 trillion. In addition, WCD members serve on numerous boards of large private and family-run companies globally. For more information visit womencorporatedirectors.org or follow us on Twitter @WomenCorpDirs, #WCDboards.

