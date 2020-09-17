2020 World Additive Manufacturing Market Analysis, Featuring Company Profiles of Key Players 3D Systems Corp., Stratasys Ltd., Prodways Group, ExOne and More

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Additive Manufacturing Market and Technology Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market revenue generated by this sector accounts for USD 12 Billion in the year 2020 and it is anticipated to reach around USD 78 Billion by the year 2028. The market growth dynamics accounts for around CAGR of 26%- 32% during the forecast period, 2020-2028.



North America dominates the global market with a market value of USD 24 Billion owing to the increasing R&D investment in this sector coupled with an infrastructure that supports the same. The early adoption of 3D printing technology in North America is another factor that fuels its market growth. Europe is the second-largest segment; this is due to the growing industrialization of this market coupled with the low production cost of additive manufacturing. APAC is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of around 27%- 30%, although traditional means of additive manufacturing are more prevalent in the APAC's developing countries.



The use of smart manufacturing processes to develop products and the predominant role of 3D printing in Industry 4.0 is one of the upcoming applications of this technology. Industry 4.0 is a rising trend that is anticipated to shift the global market dynamics and bring a radical change to manufacturing processes. Leading companies are making use of 3D printing as a means of technology to create complex designs that are designed as per client requirements therefore imbibing a smart industrial revolution. The testing of theoretical designs before setting up production lines is expected to change the process of product development in the coming years.



The study period of this report ranges from 2019-2028, and the forecast period of this report is from 2020-2028.



Key report features:



The Key drivers, restraints and challenges which are expected to shape the Global Additive Manufacturing Market are covered in detailed in the report.

The key technologies which could have an impact on the Global Additive Manufacturing Market have been covered in detail.

The top eleven industries have been analyzed in detail with respect to its intricacy and sustainability.

The Porter's Five Forces and the PEST Analysis of the Global Additive Manufacturing Market have been covered in the report.

The high growth markets have been identified in the Opportunity Analysis Chapter.

The market has been forecasted from 2020- 2028 considering all the factor, which is expected to impact the market.

The Scenario Analysis Chapter covers the key scenarios and its impacts on the forecast chapter.



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

2.1 Additive Manufacturing Market Trends and Insights

2.2 Top Five Major Findings

2.3 Major Conclusion

2.4 Important Tables and Graphs

3. Current Market Overview of the Global Additive Manufacturing Market

3.1 Introduction

3.2 A Brief History of Additive Manufacturing

3.3 Standards for Additive Manufacturing

4. Current Market Trends of the Global Additive Manufacturing Market

4.1 Additive and Subtractive Manufacturing

4.2 Additive Manufacturing Recognized Technologies

4.3 The State of Additive Manufacturing

5. Technologies

5.1 New Materials

5.2 Bioprinters

5.3 Hair

5.4 Nano-Electronic & Opto-Electronic Devices

5.5 Industry 4.0

5.6 Hydraulic Valve Block

5.7 Gooseneck Bracket

5.8 Ceramic 3D Printing

6. Market Dynamics Global Additive Manufacturing Market

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Reduced R & D Time

6.1.2 Process Optimization

6.1.3 Reduced Raw Material Usage

6.1.4 Supply Chain Efficiency

6.1.5 Environmentally Sustainable

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Narrow Range of Raw Materials

6.2.2 Cost of Equipment

6.2.3 Size Limitations

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Standardization

6.3.2 Quality and Certification

6.3.3 Environment & Health Safety

7. PEST Analysis

8. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

9. Industry wise Analysis of Global Additive Manufacturing Market

10. Global Additive Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2028 By Region

10.1 Total Global Market by Region to 2028

10.2 Total Global Market by Region (By Vertical) to 2028

10.3 Total Global Market by Region (By Technology) to 2028

11. Global Additive Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2028 By Application

11.1 Total Global Market by Application (By Vertical) to 2028

11.2 Total Global Market by Application (By Offering) to 2028

12. Global Additive Manufacturing Market Forecast to 2028 By Vertical

12.1 Total Global Market by Vertical to 2028

12.2 Total Global Market by Vertical (By Technology) to 2028

12.3 Total Global Market by Vertical (By Offering) to 2028

13. Opportunity Analysis

14. Scenario Analysis

15. Company Profiling

15.1 Materialise N.V. ADR

15.2 3D Systems Corp.

15.3 Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

15.4 Stratasys Ltd.

15.5 Prodways Group

15.6 ExOne

15.7 ProtoLabs

15.8 HP Inc

15.9 Voxeljet AG

15.10 SLM Solutions

16. COVID-19 Impact

17. Strategic Conclusions

18. Appendix

