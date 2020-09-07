2020 World Glycerin Market Outlook with Analysis of the Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Glycerin - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Refined Glycerin is forecast to reach 8.1 billion pounds by 2022, driven by the growing preference for renewable feedstocks as against petroleum derived feedstocks and fairly encouraging business climate in all major end-use application sectors like food and pharma which continue to grow driven by growing population, increasing affluence and rising healthcare needs. Other major factors sustaining growth in consumption of refined glycerin include favorable prices of glycerin as compared to other petroleum-based substitutes, and strong R&D investments in innovating new uses of glycerin.



Asia-Pacific represents the largest market worldwide. The region is also forecast to emerge as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period, led by factors such as rapidly growing food and beverage sector in emerging Asian economies experiencing rapid consumerism; robust drug manufacturing activity supported by the rise in pharmaceutical contract manufacturing and increased domestic consumption of drugs against the backdrop of growing healthcare burden; strong industrial and manufacturing activity; and robust policy led demand for renewable chemicals.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Glycerin: A Non-Toxic Polyol Compound with Widespread Applications

Market Overview & Outlook

Market Drivers in Brief

Growing Demand for Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics & Personal Care Products

Growth of Pharmaceutical Glycerin Market

Expansion of Food & Beverage Industry

Strong Contribution from Vegetable Glycerin Market

Biodiesel Production Emerges as Main Source of Glycerin

Transesterification Leads Global Market

Asian Economies at the Forefront of Growth in Glycerin Market

Competition

Recent Market Activity

Impact of COVID-19

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5dlxin

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

