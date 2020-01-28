2020's Best Medical Alert Systems Ranked By Seniorsafetyreviews.com

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help combat the leading cause of injury to seniors in the United States, namely accidental falls, Seniorsafetyreviews.com has reviewed the Best Medical Alert Systems of 2020.

"Falls still cause the highest number of hip fractures, traumatic brain injuries, emergency room visits and hospitalizations of any injury to seniors," said Marc Felgar Co-Founder of Seniorsafetyreviews.com. "What if you fall and your spouse is out or you live alone? Or you fall and you're unable to shout for help? That's where medical alert systems offer safety and peace of mind – you'll save valuable time and get treatment sooner."

Medical alert systems remain one of the most effective and simplest ways for seniors to get help in the event of a fall or medical emergency. Newer technologies, such as automatic fall detection, GPS, mobile 2 way talk and medication reminders, now offer an unprecedented set of solutions to address more needs than ever before.

"Technology is playing an increasingly important role in solving some of caregiving's biggest challenges. Medical alert systems, fall detectors and GPS help family members provide their loved ones with the security necessary to live on their own with peace of mind," said Felgar.

"We hope that decreasing the stigma around medical alert systems will increase its use and result in seniors being less fearful of falling, more active and more independent."

Seniorsafetyreviews.com reviewed product features, performance, service levels, pricing and contract terms of over 20 medical alert companies to help family caregivers and seniors identify the best solutions for their needs, while avoiding the least reputable companies.

Users can see a quick comparison of the most relevant medical alert features, with ratings and reviews of each system here.

Preview of the best Medical Alert Systems compared and reviewed:

Medical Guardian

Philips Lifeline

Bay Alarm Medical

LifeFone

LifeStation

MobileHelp

ADT

Life Alert

About Seniorsafetyreviews.com:

Seniorsafetyreviews.com is focused on providing the advice, tools and products necessary to help family caregivers keep their loved ones safe and independent. Co-founders Marc and Trisha Felgar created Seniorsafetyreviews.com to help older adults live easier and thrive as they meet the excitement and challenges of their senior years.

SOURCE Seniorsafetyreviews.com

Related Links

https://www.seniorsafetyreviews.com/

