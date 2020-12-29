2020's Top Ebooks and Audiobooks from Public Libraries Reflect Interest in Social Justice

CLEVELAND, Dec. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global pandemic closed buildings and led to widespread remote learning, readers turned to their local libraries more than ever for digital books. OverDrive , the leading digital reading platform for 64,000 libraries and schools worldwide, released 2020's most popular ebooks and audiobooks downloaded from the public library. Readers borrowed and read these digital books on the award-winning Libby reading app.

Many of these books address social justice issues and land within the top 10 for the first time. These lists are based on record circulation in public libraries around the globe.

Top 10 Ebooks from Public Libraries Worldwide in 2020

Top 10 Audiobooks from Public Libraries Worldwide in 2020

Top 10 Fiction Ebooks & Audiobooks (Released in 2020) from Public Libraries Worldwide in 2020

Top 10 Nonfiction Ebooks & Audiobooks (Released in 2020) from Public Libraries Worldwide in 2020

Top 10 Juvenile & Young Adult Ebooks & Audiobooks from Public Libraries Worldwide in 2020

The Libby app is available from over 20,000 public libraries around the world including approximately 90% of those in North America. Through Libby, users have free access with a valid library card to ebooks, audiobooks, comic books, magazines, cookbooks and more from their local library. To begin borrowing ebooks and audiobooks from your local library, download the Libby app from the App Store or Google Play.

For more information, visit www.overdrive.com .

About OverDrive

OverDrive strives to create "a world enlightened by reading." Serving a growing network of 64,000 libraries and schools in 84 countries, OverDrive delivers the industry's largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines and other content through award-winning apps. The Libby reading app for libraries is one of Popular Mechanics' 20 Best Apps of the Decade, while the student reading app Sora is one of TIME's Best Inventions of 2019. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio USA and was named a Certified B Corp in 2017. www.overdrive.com

Contact:

David Burleigh

Director of Brand & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE OverDrive

Related Links

http://www.overdrive.com

