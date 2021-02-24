2021 Acura RDX and TLX Earn Highest Possible Safety Award from IIHS

All Acura sedans and SUVs feature the AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™), Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow and Road Departure Mitigation. The 2021 Acura RDX and TLX feature Acura's Advanced Compatibility Engineering™ (ACE™) body structure, designed to enhance occupant protection and crash compatibility in frontal collisions with a network of connected structural elements to distribute crash energy more evenly throughout the front of the vehicle and reducing the forces transferred to the passenger compartment. Acura JewelEye™ LED headlights help both models achieve its best-in-class ratings.

To earn the 2021 TOP SAFETY PICK+ award, a vehicle must earn good crashworthiness ratings in all test modes, including the challenging passenger-side small overlap test. It also needs available front crash prevention (standard on RDX and TLX) that earns an advanced or superior rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian testing and standard good- or acceptable- rated headlights.

Acura is a leading automotive nameplate that delivers Precision Crafted Performance – a commitment to expressive styling, high performance and innovative engineering, all built on a foundation of quality and reliability. The Acura lineup features five distinctive models – the ILX and TLX sport sedans, the RDX and MDX sport-utility vehicles and the next-generation, electrified NSX supercar. All Acura models sold in North America for 2021 and 2022 model years are made in the U.S., using domestic and globally sourced parts.

