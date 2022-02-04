2021 Asset Manager Re/Insurers Market: Where Might the AM-Affiliated Annuity Insurers Look to Expand

Feb 04, 2022, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Focus Series: Asset Manager Re/Insurers: What's so Different?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report looks at the asset manager/insurer relationship used by these new annuity re/insurers. The author begins by recognizing that affiliated asset manager/insurer relationships are not new.
Many of the largest life insurers have their own asset management subsidiaries, in addition to using unaffiliated asset managers. Similarly, having a re/insurance platform is not unusual among the large asset managers.
This report is the third in a four-part series that will examine the role of new parties entering this market and the shifting competitive landscape.
This edition:
- Profiles and compares the asset managers involved in the annuity market.
- Compares the investment strategies and performance of AM-affiliated insurers to other annuity companies.
- Provides two case studies that examine the differences in investment strategies when annuities are reinsured.
- Recaps the annuity restructuring transactions since the second edition of this series.
Key questions answered in this report are:
- How different is the AM-affiliated annuity insurer relationship compared to similar annuity insurers?
- What are the differences in asset allocation between the AM-affiliated annuity insurers and similar annuity insurers?
- How have AM-affiliated annuity insurers investment performance compared to similar annuity insurers or the remaining annuity industry?
- Do AM-affiliated annuity reinsurers change asset allocations on the annuity blocks they reinsurer?
- Where might the AM-affiliated annuity insurers look to expand their market beyond individual annuities?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. The AM-Affiliated Annuity Insurers' Comparison Groups
3. A Wide Variety of Asset Managers in the Annuity Industry
a. Asset Managers Generating Investment Value for Annuity Insurers?
4. Case Study: The Asset Allocation of Bermuda Re/insurers
5. Case Study: The Jackson National Life Reinsurance Transaction and Asset Reallocation
6. Deja Vu All Over Again?
7. What's Next?
8. Recent Transactions
