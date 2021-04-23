2021 Babson Entrepreneurial Thought & Action® Challenge Winners Announced Tweet this

"It's an honor to recognize the winners of this year's B.E.T.A. Challenge and bolster their growing ventures," said Donna Levin, Chief Executive Officer at the Arthur M. Blank School for Entrepreneurial Leadership. "We were so impressed and inspired by the accomplishments of these ventures to this point and look forward to supporting them as a Babson community in tackling these complex and global issues."

Presented by The Arthur M. Blank Center for Entrepreneurship, the annual B.E.T.A. Challenge business competition is a significant experience for many Babson alumni, graduate student, and undergraduate student entrepreneurs putting their entrepreneurial leadership skills to the test. In the finale event, competitors pitched their ventures live to a panel of esteemed judges to compete for more than $250,000 in cash and in-kind prizes. The 2021 finalists and semifinalists can be found here.

The Blank Center also announced the winners of the sidecar prizes. Finalist Sara Ferrer '08, CEO and founder of Zoey Koko, was named the winner of the High Impact Female Founder award. Finalist Jayson Sterba MBA'21 and Digital Patient XP received the Health Innovation Award. Semifinalist Akhil Nair MBA'18 and Xena Intelligence received the Tech Innovation Award.

This year's B.E.T.A. Challenge contestants represent a diverse portfolio of candidates, all focused on addressing critical problems. By supporting student and alumni led ventures through experiential programs including the B.E.T.A. Challenge and accelerator programs, Babson College is demonstrating its commitment to developing entrepreneurs of all kinds to make an even bigger impact on the world.

Today's B.E.T.A. Challenge winner announcement marks the final day of Babson Connect: Worldwide 2021 (BCW), the world's premiere entrepreneurial summit, which this year took place virtually in five regions over five days. BCW annually offers students, alumni, and entrepreneurs an unparalleled opportunity for engagement with the Babson College community and global network.

