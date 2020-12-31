2021 Bitcoin IRA™ Survey: Crypto Investors More Bullish Than Ever; Putting Over 50% Of Their Savings into Cryptocurrencies

Overall, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, investors appear to have a more heightened awareness about inflation and its negative impact on US dollars as more investors indicated it as an investment reason from previous surveys. Also, crypto prices have risen sharply in 2020, with Bitcoin far surpassing all-time highs, and the majority of respondents believe they'll continue much higher into 2021.

Key takeaways from the survey:

Bitcoin's price projection : 40% of responders believe Bitcoin's price will be at least $50,000 at the end of 2021. Bitcoin's price passed all-time highs in 2020 and investor sentiment remains high likely due to large Bitcoin investments by major companies such as PayPal and MicroStrategy among many others.

40% of responders believe Bitcoin's price will be at least at the end of 2021. Bitcoin's price passed all-time highs in 2020 and investor sentiment remains high likely due to large Bitcoin investments by major companies such as PayPal and MicroStrategy among many others. Reasons to invest: There's a significant rise in inflation concerns by respondents as 28% of them stated their primary reason for buying crypto was due to inflation concerns. This is nearly twice as many that stated that reason in the company's previous annual survey in 2019 (17% selected "inflation" then). Other reasons for buying crypto included that they believed prices would go up (65%) and that they simply wanted to diversify (29%).

There's a significant rise in inflation concerns by respondents as 28% of them stated their primary reason for buying crypto was due to inflation concerns. This is nearly twice as many that stated that reason in the company's previous annual survey in 2019 (17% selected "inflation" then). Other reasons for buying crypto included that they believed prices would go up (65%) and that they simply wanted to diversify (29%). Amount invested: A quarter of respondents stated they have invested 50% or more of their total cash or savings into crypto.

A quarter of respondents stated they have invested 50% or more of their total cash or savings into crypto. Altcoins: Chainlink remains the #1 most requested alternative coin, "altcoin," for investing (excluding Ethereum) with 22% of respondents selecting it. Other top requested coins included Stellar Lumens (XLM), Polkadot (DOT), and Cardano (ADA).

Chainlink remains the #1 most requested alternative coin, "altcoin," for investing (excluding Ethereum) with 22% of respondents selecting it. Other top requested coins included Stellar Lumens (XLM), Polkadot (DOT), and Cardano (ADA). Top features: Earning interest remains very desirable for crypto holders as 26% of all respondents requested it. An additional 15% of users wanted to earn rewards through "staking," which is another method of earning a return on crypto holdings.

Methodology

The 2021 consumer survey was sent on December 28, 2020, to a randomized group of individuals comprised of the company's clients, account holders, and customer prospects since 2016. 284 respondents completed the survey. Individuals did not receive compensation or likewise for their participation in the survey.

