2021 Brings New Upgrades from Sherrod Trucks

Sherrod Upgrades to Ensure Customer Satisfaction

In addition to the Sherrod special edition packages.

Dealers are looking for service and post-sale warranty support, look no further, as a member of Sherrod's rapidly expanding team will respond to any need within 24 hours, guaranteed.

With unparalleled quality control and a state-of-the-art, proprietary CRM exclusively for dealers and retail customers, Sherrod strives to make any transaction as seamless as possible, with orders always arriving on time.

Says GM Bill Martino, "We sell some amazing trucks, but at the end of the day, we are a customer service business. Serving YOU and ensuring the highest level of quality for whatever the need is. We support our dealer's marketing efforts and we understand the full value we must provide. Customer experience is priority-one."

Sherrod Adapts to the Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic has radically changed the automotive industry, however, Sherrod is committed to putting customer worries at ease.

Equipping themselves with all COVID-19 sanitation protocols, including mandatory mask-wearing, sanitizer stations, as well as intense sanitation procedures for all units before leaving the lot, ensuring that every customer's vehicle adheres to the highest standards of cleanliness.

Four Decades and Counting for Impeccable Sherrod Service

Sherrod Trucks has been selling conversion vans and lifted trucks direct to dealers since 1979.

As the oldest privately held family bailment pool, Sherrod has earned the solemn trust of all manufacturers to complete vehicles for retail, all while continually investing in R&D to provide the most optimal results in comfort, luxury and excitement for all dealer and retail customers.

Having grown throughout 2020, and continuing that trajectory into 2021 with more staffing, more technical support and an expanding warranty department, Sherrod guarantees that increased demand will not affect the timeliness they are known for, and production will meet any and all needs.

For more information, call 800-824-6333 or visit sherrodtrucks.com

Media Contact:

Joe Mediate

Webociti

678-892-7157

[email protected]

SOURCE Sherrod