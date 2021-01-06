2021 Can Be a Fresh Start for People That Want to Work for Themselves

CHANDLER, Ariz., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program, is offering a final call to register for its January Track One course that walks entrepreneurs through the proof of concept process and creating a minimum viable product.

The program focuses on helping entrepreneurs with ideas for products and services in technology and innovation.

"We've seen a lot of inventors who lost their jobs now betting on themselves in this new economy," said Diana White, CEO of Chandler Innovations. "You don't have to be a programmer or developer to create a great product or service. Chandler Innovations helps these founders bring their product or service to market."

Jasmine Holmes, Program Instructor for Chandler Innovations, is the facilitator of the program.

"Starting a new business can be challenging, and most fail within the first few years," said Holmes. "Our curriculum is designed to help entrepreneurs avoid pitfalls while putting them on the path to rapid growth. We're building strong businesses that, in turn, make Chandler a strong and thriving community."

The startups meet virtually weekly for an hour and a half, learning about new topics and reviewing past content. Post-work is provided to help the founders apply what they have learned to their projects. Chandler Innovations also provides access to subject matter experts through a robust mentorship program. Applications are being reviewed now for a class start date of January 14, 2021.

Innovations is also offering admission to the program for non-Chandler residents for a small fee per cohort. "In our current virtual setting, founders from all over the country can now participate," says White.

This program is offered at no cost to Chandler residents due to the support of the City of Chandler.

Visit https://www.innovationsincubator.com/apply-now.html to learn more and apply to the program.

For more information about Chandler Innovations, visit innovationsincubator.com.

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is a business incubation program for tech-focused businesses. The program is sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by Moonshot at NACET. Chandler Innovations offers four track-programs throughout the year for those who work, live or own property in Chandler. It also provides entrepreneurship mentoring and community events.

