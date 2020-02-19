2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition: Ultimate Track-Focused Type R Coming to America

Lightweight, forged aluminum wheels from acclaimed manufacturer BBS (18 lb. total unsprung weight reduction)

Further weight reduction of approximately 28 pounds accomplished via reduced sound deadening materials and removal of features such as the rear wiper, tonneau cover, and rear heater ducts

Specially tuned dampers

Recalibrated steering for maximum control and feedback

Paying homage to past Type R Limited Edition models, the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition will come in one model-exclusive color: Phoenix Yellow. Additional model-exclusive treatment includes contrasting gloss black paint on the roof, outside mirror caps, and intake vent on the hood, along with a dark chrome Civic badge on the rear hatch.

The new Type R Limited Edition shares the 2020 Civic Type R mechanical and design updates. In addition, all Limited Edition models will feature an individually numbered serial plate denoting the vehicle's original country of sale.

Like the standard Type R, the Limited Edition also receives the Honda Sensing® suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard equipment, including Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collsion Warning, Road Depature Mitigation with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

Under the hood, the 2021 Civic Type R draws power from the same race-bred 2.0-liter direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cylinder engine with VTEC™ valvetrain, putting out a peak 306-horseopwer and 295 lb.-ft. of torque (both SAE net), with power to the front wheels delivered through a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission and limited-slip differential.

As with the "standard" Type R, drivers can choose between three driving modes – Comfort, Sport and +R – that vary damping force, steering assist and throttle mapping. The new-for-2020 Active Sound Control modifies interior sound in concert with chosen drive mode.

Manufacturer's Suggested Pricing for the 2021 Civic Type R Limited Edition will be made available closer to its launch.

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic, Insight, Accord and Clarity series passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2019, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all 2019 Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

http://hondanews.com

