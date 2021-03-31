2021 Dance Teacher Web Conference and Expo Live in Las Vegas, July 23rd - 26th at Planet Hollywood

LAS VEGAS, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- About the Conference: 140 unique movement classes and business building seminars conducted by over fifty renowned dance and business professionals, including performances, special events and much more.

About the Expo: Over 80 exhibitors to include the top names in the dance industry like Weissman's, Discount Dance and 42nd Street Tours just to name a few.

Dance Teacher Master Classes Learn new teaching methods for all levels and styles

Early Bird Registration: Ends after April 15th. Group discounts also available. Visit www.danceteachersummerexpo.com for more details

About Dance Teacher Web: Dance Teacher Web is the trusted dance teacher training resource that deepens continuing education skills and fosters a positive dance community; filled with motivation and support for dance instructors and studio owners.

"Now more than ever dance teachers and studio owners need to get back into a live classroom, just like their students where they can safely learn, grow and share their stories of inspiration with their peers" says conference producer and co-founder Steven Sirico.

The event will be adhering to Nevada's new directive that requires meetings, trade show and entertainment venues to certify through the state's Department of Business and Industry that they will follow the state's health and safety requirements and protocols.

