2021 Doctor-To-Doctor World's Top 100

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Summits Institute presents the 2021 Class of Doctor-To-Doctor World's Top 100. The honorary recognition is an achievement award for exceptional services rendered to the arts and sciences of the healthcare professions. The Global Summits Institute is a preeminent peer-to-peer organization in recognizing leading doctors in dentistry, optometry, pharmacy, chiropractic, surgery, and other medical specialties who exemplify clinical excellence, innovation, research, organizational leadership, and entrepreneurship in serving humanity and advancing the global healthcare industry.