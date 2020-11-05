2021 edition of Sea Asia sets course for 21 - 23 September

SINGAPORE, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets today announced that Sea Asia - Asia's anchor maritime and offshore event organised with the Singapore Maritime Foundation, will be held from 21-23 September 2021 at its usual venue, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The event was originally set for 20-22 April 2021 during Singapore Maritime Week (SMW).

The decision to reschedule has been made amid challenging market conditions partly due to efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 which resulted in reducing business travel and ongoing border restrictions globally. Informa Markets, with key stakeholders and partners in the maritime industry, made the decision to move the dates of Sea Asia, concluding that staging a large-scale event in the second half of 2021 would be more appropriate. This point was supported by in-depth customer and industry research and hence, we are also acting on the direction as provided by the market.

Since its inception, Sea Asia has been a key event in SMW. The change in dates now being announced means that, for only 2021, Sea Asia will take place on different dates from SMW, which, with its different profile, will occupy its traditional April position. The full alignment of Sea Asia with SMW will resume from 2023 onwards.

In its ongoing commitment to drive greater value and business opportunities for participants, Sea Asia in September will also be a hybrid event and incorporate in-person and virtual elements. The virtual experience will continue to enable participants, especially those who are unable to attend physically, to connect seamlessly with the community-at-large, network and establish business contacts, as well as access content anytime, anywhere.

The 2019 edition of Sea Asia was held in conjunction with SMW. Over the course of three days the event saw close to 15,000 participants from 80 countries and regions, 440 exhibitors and more than 40 industry think-tanks presenting throughout 11 conference sessions. Since its inception in 2007, the event has grown to be a trusted platform that brings together world Maritime leaders to discourse on major trends and developments impacting Asia's maritime industry amid a rapidly changing business landscape.

Mr Andrew Williams, President of Maritime Vertical, Informa Markets said, "Over 13 years, Sea Asia has built a strong network and many meaningful relationships in the maritime industry. The decision to reschedule the event is testament of our top priority, that is to deliver a successful

Sea Asia without any compromise on event experience and customer return on investment. To raise the bar on bringing a high-quality experience, we will run the event in accordance to local government authorities' guidance as well as Informa's AllSecure enhanced health standards. We are immensely grateful to our stakeholders, customers and partners for supporting our decision. While being able to meet many of you virtually during this unprecedented period, we are counting the days until we can all meet face to face again."

"Sea Asia is a major event for the international and regional maritime community. As co-organiser, we support the decision to postpone the event and will continue to work with the Sea Asia team to provide a fruitful and enjoyable experience at the next edition. We look forward to hosting participants in Singapore in due course," said Mr Andreas Sohmen-Pao, Chairman, Singapore Maritime Foundation.

For more information on Sea Asia, please visit www.sea-asia.com.

About Informa Markets

Sea Asia is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Singapore Maritime Foundation

Established in 2004, the Singapore Maritime Foundation (SMF) is a private sector-led organisation that seeks to develop and promote Singapore as an International Maritime Centre (IMC). As the representative voice for the commercial players of the maritime industry, SMF seeks to forge strong partnerships with the public and private sectors of the maritime industry. SMF spearheads

initiatives to promote the diverse clusters of the maritime industry in Singapore and at international frontiers, and to attract young talents to join the sector. SMF is directed by its Board of Directors which comprises prominent leaders in the Singapore maritime community. For details, visit www.smf.com.sg.

Media contact

Daphne Yuen

Tel: +65 6233 6754

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Sea Asia