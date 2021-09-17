2021 European Wind Farms Database: On-shore and Off-shore Market Data across 39 Countries

Sep 17, 2021, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Europe Wind Farms Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European Wind Farms database includes 24639 entries (in 39 countries). Its content represents 192,7 GW onshore and 184,3 GW offshore.
Detailed breakdown:
Onshore market:
- Under construction: 147 entries (6,8 GW)
- Operational: 22009 entries (185,9 GW)
Offshore market:
- Planned: 257 entries (131,5 GW)
- Approved: 44 entries (21 GW)
- Under construction: 15 entries (6,8 GW)
- Operational: 138 entries (25,1 GW)
Provided Content:
- Location
- Country
- Zone/District
- City
- WGS84 coordinates
- Turbines
- Manufacturer
- Turbine Model
- Hub Height
- Number of turbines
- Total Power
- Players
- Developer
- Operator
- Owner
- Status Data
- Status
- Commissioning Date
Countries Covered
- Albania
- Austria
- Belarus
- Belgium
- Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Bulgaria
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Faroe Islands
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- Iceland
- Ireland
- Italy
- Kosovo
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Montenegro
- Netherlands
- North Macedonia
- Norway
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Serbia
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Ukraine
- United Kingdom
