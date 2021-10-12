2021 First Half Review - Cloud Ecosystem Revenues Leap 25% to $235 Billion

In the first half of 2021, total spend on hardware and software used to build cloud infrastructure was over $70 billion, with public cloud spending now being substantially bigger than private cloud. Infrastructure investments by cloud service providers helped them to generate over $150 billion in revenues from cloud infrastructure services (IaaS, PaaS, hosted private cloud services) and enterprise SaaS. In addition to these enterprise services, their cloud infrastructure also supports internet services such as search, social networking, email, e-commerce, gaming and mobile apps. Those cloud providers need somewhere to house their infrastructure, so their substantial spending on data center leasing, colocation services and data center construction also continued to grow.

"Cloud-associated markets are growing at rates ranging from 15% to over 40% per year and our forecasts show that annual spending on cloud services will double in under four years. Cloud is increasingly dominating the IT landscape, benefitting companies throughout the cloud ecosystem," said John Dinsdale, a Chief Analyst at Synergy Research Group. "While a rising tide lifts all boats, the companies doing particularly well are those which don't have boat anchors of large, legacy non-cloud markets. Ten years ago companies like Amazon, Salesforce and Google were hardly present in enterprise IT, but are now a major force in the market. Microsoft is also particularly noteworthy. It has had a large enterprise presence for many years but has transformed itself into being the leading cloud player, based on revenues from the whole ecosystem."

