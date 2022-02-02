2021 Global Beverage Industry Update: Categories Being Redefined by Consumers, not Companies

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Consumer Trends, Diversification, and Strategies in the Global Beverage Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market landscape for beverages is being reshaped by a myriad of factors, including extreme swings from portfolio diversification to prioritization, shifts in global operational strategies, and technological advancements.



This report identifies trends, analyzes specific functional beverage products, highlights what top beverage industry executives are saying about these trends and their internal approaches, and outlines best practices for the global beverage industry. It is intended to serve as a powerful strategic document for an industry during a time of extreme change.



Product diversification sometimes serves as a risk-reduction strategy, enabling a level of success in emerging, high growth areas that reduces the impact of all the inevitable disappointments and failures. As the proverb goes, don't put all your eggs in one basket. Some multinationals in the consumer packaged goods industry have even resolved to churn a specific percentage of their portfolio annually, as a matter of principle.



This report provides an opportunity for beverage companies to benchmark their strategies against the rest of the industry

Consumer Trends

Categories are being redefined (by consumers, not companies)

Industry perspectives

Consumers care about the processes involved in a beverage

Local policies made alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages more interchangeable

Some consumers are ready for energy drinks that fully deliver on flavor

Functional beverages are becoming lifestyle brands

Consumers are responding to colorful, lighthearted packaging and nostalgia

Cannabis-infused drinks aren't taking off as some expected

Category change isn't just about different products; it's about different times

Many consumers' days look very different now

Consumers are interested in functional beverage processes (depending on the time)

Adapting to consumer behaviors with both flexibility and foresight

The pandemic sharpened focus on individual health

Who exactly are you diversifying for?

A Diversified Beverage Industry

Why diversify?

Lifestyle drivers

Policy drivers

COVID-19

Sugar taxes

Energy drink regulations in Europe

Targeted educational programs based on social determinants

Healthful product certifications

Managing the money & setting expectations

A macroeconomic possibility

A strategic framework for diversification

Issues/challenges

Unique strategic assets

Diversifying to gain knowledge

Diversifying to monetize knowledge

"Total Beverages"

Diversification varies from region to region.

Coca-Cola Coffee Plus

Coca-Cola with Dietary Fiber

Leveraging established regional brands

Org chart changes to enable local execution

Industry perspectives

Diversifying into Premium Beverages

The design of a premium beverage product

Diversification meets prioritization

A timeline of The Coca-Cola Company's strategic statements on diversification

Tomorrow's brands portfolio

The pandemic drives prioritization

Beverage Industry Strategies

COVID-19 disrupted planning and context, forcing adaptation

D2C145

Shifting to the suburbs

Remembering the big picture

Energy drinks must sometimes establish separate brand identities

Companies must assess market share channel by channel

Promotional offerings in the grocery industry's "new normal"

Working with local bloggers

Coke's "+1 Strategy": Gaining Market Share in Daily Beverage Consumption

Companies Mentioned

The Coca-Cola Company

PepsiCo

Nestle

Danone

Unilever

Glanbia

Karma Water /Karma Culture

/Karma Culture Jolt Cola/Jolt Energy

GURU Organic Energy

ZOA Energy

Red Bull

Bang Energy

Monster Beverage Corporation

ZICO Rising, Inc. (PowerPlant Ventures)

KIND (Mars Inc.)

SPI West Port

Olipop

Drink Recess

DrinkMaple/DrinkSimple

Keurig Dr Pepper

Imbibe

Kerry Group

Enliven

Tetra Pak

Starbucks

Beam Suntory

Anheuser-Busch InBev

Molson Coors

Canopy Growth Corp. (Constellation Brands)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yt4m0g

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets