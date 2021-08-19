2021 Global Drone Investment Database: Coverage of Investment Trends from Past Decade Covering 1100+ Investments Globally
The Drone Investment Database provides comprehensive data on drone investments and partnerships from 2010 to 2020 split into various segments and types of investment.
The drone investment database shows investment trends from the past decade, which include 1,100+ investments around the world and describing all regions and countries involved. These investments are broken down by segment (hardware, software, services) as well as sector (drone company, passenger drone, counter-drone, UTM), deal type (seed, early-stage, post-IPO, M&A, etc), series (A, B, C, D), ownership of company (private, public, or merge deal), and size of deal in dollar amounts. The data also includes the top 20 drone investments of 2020 as well as a listing of top investors including region and number of deals for each.
The drone investment database is also complemented by a partnership database. This database is comprised of 750+ partnership deals since 2015, including partners' region and country as well as a distribution by segment (hardware, software, services). For a macro-economic perspective, the database also includes an analysis of who partnered with who in terms of segments and industries. That means inter-segment partnerships (hardware-hardware, hardware-software, software-service, etc) as well as cross-industry partnerships between specialized drone company and non-drone companies.
Key Topics Covered:
DRONE INVESTMENT DATABASE
- Drone Investments Dashboard
- Table/Graph: Yearly Investments in Overall Drone Market 2010-2020
- Table/Graph: Yearly Overall Drone Market Investments by Segment 2010-2020
- Table/Graph: Yearly Overall Drone Market Investments by Sector 2010-2020
- Table/Graph: Yearly Overall Drone Market Investments by Region 2010-2020
- Table/Graph: Yearly Number of Mergers and Acquisitions 2010-2020
- Table/Chart: Share of Total Number of Investments since 2010 by Company Size
- Table/Chart: Share of Total Number of Investments since 2010 by Founding Date
- Table: Top 20 Individual Venture Capital Investments 2020
- Table: Top 20 Cumulative Venture Capital Investments 2010-2020
- Table/Graph: Investment Volume and Value by Country Share 2020
- Table/Graph: Investment Volume and Value by Country Share 2010-2020
- List of Investments
- List of 2020 Investors
PARTNERSHIP DATABASE
- Drone Partnerships Dashboard
- Table/Chart: Partnerships According to Overall Drone Market Segment 2015-2020
- Table/Chart: Total Number of Drone Market Partnerships 2015-2020
- Table/Chart: Drone Company Partnership Pairings by Segment 2015-2020
- Table/Chart: Drone Companies Partnership Pairings by Drone vs Non-Drone Industry 2015-2020
- Table/Chart: Non-Drone Company Partnerships with Drone Companies per Segment 2015-2020
- List of Partnerships
