2021 Global Life & Health Insurance M&A: Changes in M&A Drivers and Themes Reflect Broader Trends in the Industry

Mar 11, 2022, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021: Global Life & Health Insurance M&A in 2020 Rebounding from Covid-19 in the United States" report from Conning, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis covers acquisitions of insurers, distributors, and insurance service providers. This is a companion study to the review of global property and casualty M&A. Transactions covered include operating companies as well as selected reinsurance transactions involving the acquisition of legacy business.
The study also identifies salient drivers and themes in the M&A record.
Changes in M&A drivers and themes reflect broader trends in the industry, at management teams, and at stakeholders. M&A activity is a useful leading indicator of broader industry trends.
It is, therefore, instructive for strategically minded planners at insurers, brokers, and for investors to follow developing M&A activity, dynamics, and themes for insights into market segments.
The analysis is based on a global database of publicly announced transactions, supplemented by direct communication with acquirers whose acquisitions are not publicly announced.
Key Topics Covered
Insurance M&A Market Overview
- Overview
- Key M&A Drivers in 2020
- Key M&A Themes in 2020
- 2021 Outlook
Life-Annuity Insurance M&A
- Year in Review
- The Year Ahead
Health Insurance/Managed Care M&A
- Overview
- Key Drivers: 2020
- Key Themes: 2020
- Key Health and Managed Care Transactions: 2020
- Year in Review
- The Year Ahead
Insurance Distribution and Services Sectors M&A
- Largest Life-Annuity and Health Distribution & Service Transactions
- Distribution and Service M&A Drivers
- Life-Annuity Distribution and Services M&A
- Health Distribution and Services M&A
Companies Mentioned
- Intact Financial
- KKR & Co
- Farmers Group
- Allstate
- Fidelity National Financial
- Empower Retirement
- Singapore Life Pte
- MetLife
- KB Financial group
- Sampo
- FGL Holdings
- Metropolitan Casualty Insurance Co
- Aviva Singapore
- AXA
