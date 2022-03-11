2021 Global Life & Health Insurance M&A: Changes in M&A Drivers and Themes Reflect Broader Trends in the Industry

DUBLIN, March 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021: Global Life & Health Insurance M&A in 2020 Rebounding from Covid-19 in the United States" report from Conning, Inc has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis covers acquisitions of insurers, distributors, and insurance service providers. This is a companion study to the review of global property and casualty M&A. Transactions covered include operating companies as well as selected reinsurance transactions involving the acquisition of legacy business.

The study also identifies salient drivers and themes in the M&A record.



Changes in M&A drivers and themes reflect broader trends in the industry, at management teams, and at stakeholders. M&A activity is a useful leading indicator of broader industry trends.

It is, therefore, instructive for strategically minded planners at insurers, brokers, and for investors to follow developing M&A activity, dynamics, and themes for insights into market segments.

The analysis is based on a global database of publicly announced transactions, supplemented by direct communication with acquirers whose acquisitions are not publicly announced.

Key Topics Covered

Insurance M&A Market Overview

Overview

Key M&A Drivers in 2020

Key M&A Themes in 2020

2021 Outlook

Life-Annuity Insurance M&A

Year in Review

The Year Ahead

Health Insurance/Managed Care M&A

Overview

Key Drivers: 2020

Key Themes: 2020

Key Health and Managed Care Transactions: 2020

Year in Review

The Year Ahead

Insurance Distribution and Services Sectors M&A

Largest Life-Annuity and Health Distribution & Service Transactions

Distribution and Service M&A Drivers

Life-Annuity Distribution and Services M&A

Health Distribution and Services M&A

Companies Mentioned

Intact Financial

KKR & Co

Farmers Group

Allstate

Fidelity National Financial

Empower Retirement

Singapore Life Pte

MetLife

KB Financial group

Sampo

FGL Holdings

Metropolitan Casualty Insurance Co

Aviva Singapore

AXA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xk4awu



Source: Conning, Inc

