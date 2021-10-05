2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America Named

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthiest Employers®, powered by Springbuk and the most-trusted U.S. awards program for people-centric companies, announced today the 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America. This award honors the organizations that are demonstrating care for their people by investing in health and well-being solutions and initiatives.

Judging is based on each organization's Healthiest Employers Index — a metric based on six categories: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communications and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics.

The questionnaire, scoring, and benchmarking were formed with the help of a national, non-biased group of representatives from the academic, medical, and wellness communities. The assessment is scored rubric style on a 1–100 scale, with each question totaling .25–3 points.

"Healthiest Employers scores hit record highs in the past year, reflecting a deep level of care and empathy by business and benefits leaders who stand out in their support of their employees' well-being," said Haley Elmore, Healthiest Employers® Program Coordinator. "The effects of COVID-19 will likely affect business operations for many years to come and it is crucial that companies are considering the needs of their employees beyond the immediate crisis."

The 2021 Healthiest 100 Workplaces in America:

CNO Financial Group Northwell Health Baylor College of Medicine Delta Air Lines Witham Health Services OneAZ Credit Union Shamrock Foods Company Port of Portland Wake County Government Norton Healthcare UnitedHealthcare Colorado State Department of Natural Resources BankUnited N.A. National Association of Insurance Commissioners Quanta Services Inc. DaVita Inc. Excela Health Randolph County Government GE Appliances, a Haier company Boulder County Ericsson Inc. U-Haul SmartPractice Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Riverside Healthcare Hitachi Astemo Ohio Manufacturing Inc. (Formerly American Showa) Kaiser Permanente Bon Secours Mercy Health City of Acworth The City of Douglasville Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) University of Pittsburgh Medical Center & UPMC Health Plan OrthoCarolina P.A. Compass Group USA Inc. HP Inc. City of Charlotte Chevron SAIF Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller, Palm Beach County Raytown Quality Schools Bi-State Development Lane County South County Health Jamestown Board of Public Utilities Harris Health System PeaceHealth Permanente Dental Associates Samaritan Health Services Premier Inc. MJ Insurance The Starr Group American Express OneAmerica Syngenta The Resource Center Jacobs Pasco County Schools Royal Caribbean Group Leprino Foods The Resource Center City of Scottsdale Louisville Metro Government Corrective Chiropractic Bean Automotive Group McCarthy Holdings Inc. Cambia Health Solutions AdventHealth Eugene Water & Electric Board Nektar CVS Health Phoenix Children's Hospital Lindenwood University Johnson, Kendall & Johnson AAA Northeast JE Dunn Construction SCL Health OCLC Inc. Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York Brevard County BOCC Cerner Corporation North Kansas City School District No. 74 Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City Faith Technologies Hill & Wilkinson General Contractors The School Board of Seminole County Anthem Inc. Premier Health Atrium Health Rowan County Government Burns & McDonnell Meredith Conner Strong & Buckelew Cook Children's Healthcare System City of High Point City of Olathe City of Alexandria Cubic Corporation Hess Corporation MetroNational

"Well-being is no longer a nice to have, it is a business imperative to hire and retain top talent," said Rod Reasen, CEO of Springbuk. "Businesses that are not investing in the health of their employees risk losing the talent needed to compete, or even survive."

About Healthiest Employers

Springbuk is the preferred health intelligence platform for Healthiest Employers. This partnership brings clinical expertise, empowering us to move beyond recognition. With Springbuk, Healthiest Employers can help forward-thinking organizations to utilize more intelligent solutions for managing the health and well-being of their population.

About Springbuk

Springbuk is a leading-edge health analytics intelligence platform that empowers employers and consultants to optimize their investments in population health. The innovative solution offers deep analytic insights, allows data-informed decision-making, and provides strategic direction to maximize return on employee benefit investments.



