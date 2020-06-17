2021 Honda Pilot Adds New Special Edition, Standard 9-speed Automatic Transmission

The new 2021 Pilot SE builds on the popular EX-L trim with additional features that, until now, were exclusive to top trims. In addition to the EX-L's generous levels of equipment, which includes leather seats, second-row sunshades, and a power driver's seat with 2-position memory settings, the new Pilot SE adds 20-inch black wheels, roof rails, grille and front/rear skid garnishes, a foot-activated hands-free access power tailgate and a wireless phone charger, for an MSRP of $38,960 with 2WD, or $40,960 with AWD.

Pilot Touring continues to offer premium features that include Honda Satellite-Linked Navigation System, Blu-Ray based rear-seat entertainment, parking sensors, in-car Wi-Fi, heated second-row outboard seats, available second-row Captain's Chairs, and exterior styling enhancements that include inline LED headlights, chrome door handles, and more. The Pilot Elite trim adds even more, including standard second-row Captain's Chairs, dual moonroof, ventilated front seats, auto-dimming and power-folding side mirrors, rain-sensing wipers, a heated steering wheel, and more. Black Edition adds black-painted wheels, blackout trim on the grille, window surround, and door sash, red interior lighting, and red highlights in the perforated leather. New for 2021, Pilot Black Edition is now available in Platinum White Pearl.

Widely praised for its versatility and family friendliness, Pilot remains a popular choice with consumers. One of the few models in its segment to offer eight seating positions (seven with the optional second-row Captain's Chairs), with available three-person capacity in both the second and third rows, Pilot also offers easy third-row access thanks to the available One-Touch Walk-In feature. All Pilot trims also come standard with the Honda Sensing® suite of driver-assistive and safety technologies. Additional technology highlights including an available 8-inch touchscreen Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, CabinTalk® in-vehicle public address system, wireless smartphone charging, and a hands-free access power tailgate.

The 2021 Pilot's off-road and all-weather driving capabilities are assisted by Honda's available intelligent Variable Torque Management system (i-VTM4®) with true torque-vectoring. Standard on all AWD models, i-VTM4® uses an electronically-controlled, hydraulically-actuated rear differential to apportion engine torque between the front and rear axles, and dynamically distribute torque between the left and right rear wheels. The benefits are superior all-weather handling, and neutral, accurate steering under power.

The 2021 Honda Pilot is made exclusively at Honda's Lincoln, Alabama, auto plant, alongside Odyssey, Passport, and Ridgeline, using domestic and globally-sourced parts. Its V6 engine is also manufactured in Alabama.

2021 Pilot Pricing and EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

Trim (Drivetrain) MSRP1 MSRPi Including $1,120

Destination Charge EPA Fuel Economy Ratings (City/Hwy/Combined)ii LX (2WD) $32,250 $33,370 20 / 27 / 23 LX (AWD) $34,250 $35,370 19 / 26 / 22 EX (2WD) $34,930 $36,050 20 / 27 / 23 EX (AWD) $36,930 $38,050 19 / 26 / 22 EX-L (2WD) $38,360 $39,480 20 / 27 / 23 EX-L (AWD) $40,360 $41,480 19 / 26 / 22 SE (2WD) $38,960 $40,080 20 / 27 / 23 SE (AWD) $40,960 $42,080 19 / 26 / 22 Touring (2WD) $42,920 $44,040 20 / 27 / 23 Touring (AWD) $44,920 $46,040 19 / 26 / 22 Touring w/ Rear

Captain's Chairs (2WD) $43,220 $44,340 20 / 27 / 23 Touring w/ Rear

Captain's Chairs (AWD) $45,220 $46,340 19 / 26 / 22 Elite (AWD) $48,420 $49,540 19 / 26 / 22 Black Edition (AWD) $49,920 $51,040 19 / 26 / 22

About Honda

Honda offers a full line of reliable, fuel-efficient and fun-to-drive vehicles with advanced safety technologies sold through over 1,000 independent U.S. Honda dealers. The Honda lineup includes the Fit, Civic and Accord passenger cars, along with the HR-V, CR-V, Passport and Pilot sport utility vehicles, the Ridgeline pickup and the Odyssey minivan. Honda's electrified vehicle lineup includes the Insight hybrid-electric sedan, Accord Hybrid, CR-V Hybrid, and the Clarity series.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for more than 35 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2019, more than 90 percent of all Honda brand vehicles sold in the U.S. were made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

For More Information

Additional media information including detailed pricing features and high-resolution photography of all current Honda models is available at hondanews.com. Consumer information is available at automobiles.honda.com. To join the Honda community on Facebook, visit facebook.com/honda.

i MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) excluding tax, license, registration, $1,120 destination charge and options. Dealer prices may vary.

ii Based on 2021 EPA mileage ratings. Use for comparison purposes only. Your actual mileage will vary depending on how you drive and maintain your vehicle, driving conditions and other factors.

SOURCE American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Related Links

https://automobiles.honda.com

