2021 IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week is Set to Open in May

IECIE Shanghai has been dedicated to expanding the development of the e-cigarette market in mainland China since 2018, with the Yangtze River Delta region as the core and radiating the whole country. Relying on the strong resources of IECIE Shenzhen International E-cigarette Industry Expo (IECIE.Shenzhen) , it creates an independent exhibition platform for the display of finished e-cigarettes and channel expansion.

The First Large Professional E-cigarette Exhibition of 2021 in China

As IECIE.Shenzhen Expo is scheduled for September 3rd-5th 2021, IECIE.Shanghai has thus become the first large-scale professional e-cigarette exhibition of 2021 in China. As a professional e-cigarette exhibition in the domestic vertical field that opens throughout the year, IECIE.Shanghai casts irreplaceable influence on the industry. It will not only provide a trade platform for exhibitors and professional visitors to communicate and reach a deal, but also a booster to promote product technology innovation and industry development.

Peak Season of the New Products Release in May 2021

Every April, the IECIE.Shenzhen is held to provide a platform to new product launches and displays for global e-cigarette brands. April-May has also become the agreed-upon peak season for new product launches in the industry. 2021 IECIE.Shanghai will not only meet the needs of e-cigarette companies for new product launches and overseas promotion, but also meet the purpose of vape store purchases and mass consumers to try new products.

Diversified Product Display Platform

IECIE.Shanghai aims to focus on functional e-cigarettes and heat-not-burn device, which is included open pod, closed and disposable pod, heat herbsticks, mods and devices, e-liquid and other products. It is dedicated to deepening the influence of the domestic e-cigarette market, expanding the influence of e-cigarette culture in the public, guiding the diversified development of the industrial structure and creating a new ecology of e-cigarettes.

Varied Activities & Diverse Experiences

IECIE.Shanghai will hold the events "World Vape Championship", "Infinite E-liquid Station", and "Vape Map Member Day" during the same period, inviting players from all over the country and vape stores around the Yangtze River Delta region to attend the event, offering the audience a vape culture week with higher playability, richer experience and stronger participation.

About Date & Location

18-20th May, 2021 IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week

Hall N4 of Shanghai New International Expo Center

Links: https://en.iecie.com/

SOURCE IECIE Shanghai Vape Culture Week