2021 IT Security Bundle Including: How to Guide for Cloud Processing and Outsourcing / Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) / Security Manual Template

DUBLIN, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cloud Outsourcing, Disaster Recovery, and Security Bundle" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Cloud Outsourcing, Disaster Recovery, and Security Bundle includes:

How to Guide for Cloud Processing and Outsourcing includes job descriptions for Manager Cloud applications, Cloud Computing Architect, sample contract, service level agreement, ISO 27001 - 27002 - 27031 security audit checklist, Business and IT Impact Questionnaire and much more.

Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) can be used in whole or in part to establish defined responsibilities, actions and procedures to recover the computer, communication and network environment in the event of an unexpected and unscheduled interruption. The template is IS0 27000 (27031) Series, COBIT, Sarbanes Oxley, PCI-DSS, and HIPAA compliant.

Security Manual Template - (ISO CobiT SOX HIPAA Compliant) includes the Business Impact questionnaire and a Threat and Vulnerability Assessment Form (PDF and Excel). It is a complete Security Manual and can be used in whole or in part to comply with Sarbanes Oxley, define responsibilities, actions and procedures to manage the security of your computer, communication, Internet and network environment.

Key Topics Covered:

How to Guide for Cloud Processing and Outsourcing

License for This Document

Limitations.

Cloud and Outsourcing Management Standard

Service Level Agreements (SLA)

Problem Responsibility

Cloud Processing and Outsourcing Policy Standard

ISO 31000 Compliance - Risk Management

GDPR Data Privacy Mandate

Cloud Processing and Outsourcing Approval Standard

Steps to implement Software as a Service (SaaS) via the Cloud.

Cloud Outsource Service Provider Level Agreements and Metrics.

SLA and Metrics Reporting

Finding and Selecting a Cloud Outsource Vendor

Outline for RFP and Negotiation of Contract Terms

Appendix

Base Case Development

Sample Service Level Agreement

Sample Metrics for Service Level Agreements

Business and IT Impact Analysis Questionnaire

ISO - Security Process Audit Checklist

Security Policy Management Objectives

Corporate Security Management Objectives

Organizational Asset Management Objectives

Human Resource Security Management Objectives

Physical and Environmental Security Management Objectives

Communications and Operations Management Objectives

Information Access Control Management Objectives

Systems Development and Maintenance Objectives

Information Security Incident Management Objectives

DRP and Business Continuity Management Objectives.

Compliance Management Objectives.

Control and Security Objectives

Cloud/Outsourcing Security Checklist Looking Ahead

Detail Job Descriptions

Director Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity



Disaster Recovery Coordinator



Manager of Cloud Applications



Manager WFH Support



Cloud Computing Architect



Digital Brand Manager



Capacity Planning Supervisor

Cloud and Outsourcing Forms

Application & File Server inventory



Company Asset Employee Control Log



Non-Disclosure Agreement



Outsourcing Security Compliance Agreement Form



Outsourcing and Cloud Security Compliance Agreement Form



Work From Home Contact Information



Work From Home IT Checklist

What's new

Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP)

1. Plan Introduction

1.1 Recovery Life Cycle - After a "Major Event"

1.2 Mission and Objectives

1.3 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Scope

1.4 Authorization

1.5 Responsibility

1.6 Key Plan Assumptions

1.7 Disaster Definition

1.8 Metrics

1.9 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity and Security Basics

2. Business Impact Analysis

2.1 Scope

2.2 Objectives

2.3 Analyze Threats

2.4 Critical Time Frame

2.5 Application System Impact Statements

2.6 Information Reporting

2.7 Best Data Practices

2.8 Summary

3. Backup Strategy

3.1 Site Strategy

3.2 Backup Best Practices

3.3 Data Capture and Backups

3.4 Communication Strategy

3.5 Enterprise Data Center Systems - Strategy

3.6 Departmental File Servers - Strategy

3.7 Wireless Network File Servers - Strategy

3.8 Data at Outsourced Sites (Including ISP's) - Strategy

3.9 Branch Offices (Remote Offices & Retail Locations) - Strategy

3.10 Desktop Workstations (In Office) - Strategy

3.11 Desktop Workstations (Off-Site Including At-Home Users) - Strategy

3.12 Laptops - Strategy

3.13 PDA's and Smartphones - Strategy

3.14 Byods - Strategy

3.15 IoT Devices - Strategy

4. Recovery Strategy

4.1 Approach

4.2 Escalation Plans

4.3 Decision Points

5. Disaster Recovery Organization

5.1 Recovery Team Organization Chart

5.2 Disaster Recovery Team

5.3 Recovery Team Responsibilities

5.3.1 Recovery Management

5.3.2 Damage Assessment and Salvage Team

5.3.3 Physical Security

5.3.4 Administration

5.3.5 Hardware Installation

5.3.6 Systems, Applications, and Network Software

5.3.7 Communications

5.3.8 Operations

6. Disaster Recovery Emergency Procedures

6.1 General

6.2 Recovery Management

6.3 Damage Assessment and Salvage

6.4 Physical Security

6.5 Administration

6.6 Hardware Installation

6.7 Systems, Applications & Network Software

6.8 Communications

6.9 Operations

7. Plan Administration

7.1 Disaster Recovery Manager

7.2 Distribution of the Disaster Recovery Plan

7.3 Maintenance of the Business Impact Analysis

7.4 Training of the Disaster Recovery Team

7.5 Testing of the Disaster Recovery Plan

7.6 Evaluation of the Disaster Recovery Plan Tests

7.7 Maintenance of the Disaster Recovery Plan

8. Appendix A - Listing of Attached Materials

8.1 Disaster Recovery Business Continuity - Electronic Forms

8.2 Safety Program Forms - Electronic Forms

8.3 Business Impact Analysis - Electronic Forms

8.4 Job Descriptions

8.5 Attached Infrastructure Policies

8.6 Other Attachments

9. Appendix B - Reference Materials

9.1 Preventative Measures

9.2 Sample Application Systems Impact Statement

9.3 Key Customer Notification List

9.4 Resources Required for Business Continuity

9.5 Critical Resources to Be Retrieved

9.6 Business Continuity Off-Site Materials

9.7 Work Plan

9.8 Audit Disaster Recovery Plan Process

9.9 Departmental DRP and BCP Activation Workbook

9.10 Web Site Disaster Recovery Planning Form

9.11 General Distribution Information

9.12 Disaster Recovery Sample Contract

9.13 Ransomware - HIPAA Guidance

9.14 Power Requirement Planning Check List

9.14 Colocation Checklist

10. Change History

Security Manual Template



1. Security - Introduction

2. Minimum and Mandated Security Standard Requirements

3. Vulnerability Analysis and Threat Assessment

4. Risk Analysis - IT Applications and Functions

5. Staff Member Roles

6. Physical Security

7. Facility Design, Construction, and Operational Considerations

8. Media and Documentation

10. Data and Software Security

11. Internet and Information Technology Contingency Planning

12. Insurance Requirements

13. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

14. Identity Protection

15. Ransomware - HIPAA Guidance

16. Outsourced Services

17. Waiver Procedures

18. Incident Reporting Procedure

19. Access Control Guidelines

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a76m5y

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

