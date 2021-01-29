2021 Japan Prize Laureates Announced

TOKYO, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the 2021 Japan Prize were announced on January 29 by the Japan Prize Foundation and its president, Hiroshi Komiyama. The newest laureates are Australian researcher Prof. Martin Andrew Green, honored for his work in the field of "Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure," and U.S. researchers Prof. Bert Vogelstein and Dr. Robert A. Weinberg, joint winners for their work in the field of "Medical Science and Medicinal Science."

- In the field of Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure

Prof. Martin Andrew Green:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202101139691-O1-aQv3J84r

- In the field of Medical Science and Medicinal Science

Prof. Bert Vogelstein:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202101139691-O2-mi5iCHaU

Dr. Robert A. Weinberg:

https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/img/202101139691-O3-nF44s3aw

Prof. Green is being honored for his work in developing high-efficiency silicon photovoltaic devices, while Prof. Vogelstein and Dr. Weinberg are being honored for their pioneering contributions to the development of a multi-step carcinogenesis model, and to the model's application and its impact on improving cancer treatment.

Approximately 14,000 prominent scientists and engineers from Japan and other countries were approached for nominations for this year's Japan Prize, and they nominated 142 individuals in the field of Resources, Energy, the Environment, and Social Infrastructure, and 243 individuals in the field of Medical Science and Medicinal Science. This year's Japan Prize laureates were selected from among those 385 nominations.

Please visit:

https://www.japanprize.jp/en/index.html

SOURCE Japan Prize Foundation