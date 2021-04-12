2021 Jeep® Gladiator Texas Trail Celebrates Largest Truck Market, Jeep Badge of Honor Program Adds Two Texas Trails

The Jeep® brand is blazing new trails in Texas, the largest truck market in the country, by introducing the new 2021 Gladiator Texas Trail. Based on the Gladiator Sport S trim, the Texas Trail is launching exclusively for the state of Texas and delivers a new level of personalized content for a distinct appearance combined with legendary Jeep 4x4 capability.

"The Jeep brand recognizes that Texas and America's southwest are the center of the truck universe," said Jim Morrison, Vice President Jeep Brand North America. "Special editions allow us to connect with our passionate customers, and the Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail further broadens the appeal of the most capable Jeep pickup yet."



The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail also celebrates the addition of two Texas trails to the Jeep Badge of Honor program. The industry-exclusive Jeep Badge of Honor mobile app allows off-road enthusiasts to conquer trails and earn unique trail badges for their Jeep vehicles. Texas is now home to two Badge of Honor trails, including Black Gap 4x4 trail in Big Bend National Park and Northwest OHV Park in Bridgeport, Texas.



The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail is available now at dealers in the state of Texas.



Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail

Bolstering the 2021 Jeep Gladiator lineup, the new Texas Trail marks the first time Jeep is offering a truck that pays homage to the largest truck market in the country: Texas. The Gladiator Texas Trail features 17-inch Mid-Gloss Black Aluminum wheels wrapped in 32-inch mud-terrain tires. These features, combined with the Jeep Command-Trac 4x4 part-time, two-speed transfer case with a 2.72:1 low-range gear ratio, enhance the Gladiator Texas Trail's off-road capability.



This added capability is highlighted with a rugged exterior. The unique Texas Trail hood and tailgate decals include the year 1836 as a nod to the Texas Declaration of Independence. The Sport S-based Gladiator Texas Trail also includes standard side steps, Trailer Tow Group, black hardtop, black leather seats embossed with the Texas Trail graphic and Technology Group with 7-inch radio and Convenience Group.



The 2021 Jeep Gladiator, engineered from the ground up to be the most off-road capable Jeep truck ever, builds on a rich heritage of tough, dependable Jeep trucks with an unmatched combination of rugged utility, authentic Jeep design, open-air freedom, clever functionality and versatility.



Available with the new 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V-6 engine, rated at 260 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque, or the 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine, rated at 285 horsepower and 260 lb.-ft. of torque, and a versatile cargo box, Gladiator is built to handle the demands of an active lifestyle while delivering an open-air driving experience in a design that is unmistakably Jeep. Combining traditional Jeep attributes with strong truck credentials, the Jeep Gladiator is a unique vehicle capable of taking passengers and cargo anywhere.



Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail is Trail Rated with a badge indicating that the vehicle is designed to perform in a variety of challenging off-road conditions, identified by five key consumer-oriented performance categories: traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, articulation and water fording.



The Gladiator Texas Trail is available in 10 colors: black, white, Snazzberry, Granite Crystal, Sarge, Nacho, Hydro Blue, Firecracker Red, Billet Silver and Sting-Gray.



The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Texas Trail has a starting MSRP of $40,435 (plus $1,495 destination) and is currently available at Texas dealers.

Jeep Wave® Customer Care Program

Jeep Wave is a premium owner loyalty program filled with benefits and exclusive perks created to give Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The Jeep Wave customer service program is available to the entire 2021 model-year Jeep brand lineup.



Jeep Wave program highlights include:

Three years of worry-free maintenance at Jeep dealerships, including oil changes and tire rotations

24/7 support via phone or online chat

Trip interruption and first-day loaner coverage

VIP access to select, exclusive Jeep events

Jeep Brand

Built on 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV with capability, craftsmanship and versatility for people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a full line of vehicles that continue to provide owners with a sense of security to handle any journey with confidence. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.



The Jeep vehicle lineup consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, Renegade and Wrangler. To meet consumer demand around the world, all Jeep models sold outside North America are available in both left- and right-hand drive configurations and with gasoline and diesel powertrain options. Jeep is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.



Follow Jeep and company news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.stellantisnorthamerica.com

Jeep brand: www.jeep.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/jeep

Instagram: www.instagram.com/jeep

Twitter: www.twitter.com/jeep

YouTube: www.youtube.com/thejeepchannel or https://www.youtube.com/StellantisNA

SOURCE Stellantis

Related Links

http://www.stellantis.com

