2021 Louis Schwitzer Award Honors Biomedical Engineering for INDYCAR® Driver Safety

INDIANAPOLIS, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 55th annual Louis Schwitzer Award was presented to Terry Trammell, M.D., for his work on biomedical engineering for INDYCAR® Driver Safety earlier today at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS). Dr. Trammell's numerous contributions have advanced motorsports safety and prevented driver injuries. Utilizing a data driven approach, engineering principles and medical expertise, his efforts have been recognized across multiple motorsports safety organizations throughout the world.

John Norton and Steve Sholman award $10,000 check to Dr. Terry R. Trammell for 2021 Louis Schwitzer Award

"We are proud to once again sponsor the Louis Schwitzer Award – a program that goes beyond honoring the racers behind the wheels and instead highlights the innovation and engineering excellence behind the scenes of this world-class motorsport event," said Frédéric Lissalde, President and CEO, BorgWarner Inc. "Just like INDYCAR, BorgWarner is committed to maintaining and continuously improving our safety culture and Dr. Trammell has made some impressive strides in optimizing the vehicle safety for these drivers."

In addition to Dr. Trammell's renowned orthopedic abilities, his undergraduate degree is in chemical engineering with a specialization in biomedical engineering. From the early 1990s he has worked to develop definitive data from racing crashes using the latest technology. From the earliest accident data recorders to later units like the new ADR4, Dr. Trammell has been integral to their development. The resulting G-force database has been used to continuously develop improved race car materials and design.

Presented by engineers to engineers, this annual award memorializes the innovative spirit of Louis Schwitzer, an automotive engineer and pioneer who won the first automobile race at IMS in 1909. Each year the award is presented to innovative engineers who have developed cutting-edge concepts that improve competitive potential and focus on advancements that increase the safety, performance or efficiency of Indy 500 racecars. Award recipients receive $10,000 and their names added to the Louis Schwitzer Award trophy, which sits at the IMS Museum.

Beyond sponsoring this engineer-focused award, BorgWarner contributes to the excitement of the Indianapolis 500 in a variety of other ways. Every year, the Indy 500 winner receives the honor of being presented with the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy® and having the likeness of their face sculpted and permanently affixed to the trophy. Similarly, the victor will receive a BorgWarner Championship Driver's Trophy® or "Baby Borg" – a miniature version of the Borg-Warner Trophy – as their personal keepsake. The global product leader in delivering innovative and sustainable mobility solutions for the vehicle market also is the Official Turbocharger Partner of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, supplying its EFR™ (Engineered for Racing) turbochargers to boost the engines of racecars participating in the Indianapolis 500. BorgWarner also adds $20,000 each year to a rolling jackpot intended for the next back-to-back winner of the Indy 500. This year, Takuma Sato has his chance at the prize money, which currently sits at $380,000.

