2021 Meritorious Awards for Engineering Innovation

HOUSTON, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Meritorious Awards for Engineering Innovation (MEAs) honors engineering excellence and achievement in the upstream petroleum industry. The MEA program recognizes new products and technologies that demonstrate innovation in concept, design and application. Hart Energy's E&P editors will award certificates to the 2021 MEA winners, and the winning technologies will be showcased in the E&P newsletter in October.

"E&P has consistently honored technical innovation that allows our industry to overcome seemingly impossible challenges," said Len Vermillion, Editorial Director of Hart Energy. "The Meritorious Awards for Engineering Innovation reflect the best of the best in technological advancement."

The expert panel of judges included engineers and scientists from operating and consulting companies worldwide. Each judge was assigned a category that best utilized his or her area of expertise. Judges were excluded from categories in which they or their companies have a business interest.

The 2021 Honorees:

ARTIFICIAL LIFT

ForeSite Edge, Weatherford

CARBON MANAGEMENT

EcoCell, Patterson-UTI

DIGITALIZATION

GumboNet, Data Gumbo

Advanced Diagnostic and Prognostic Technology (ADaPT), PETRONAS

DRILL BITS

StrataBlade Concave Diamond Element Bits, Smith Bits, a Schlumberger company

DRILLING FLUIDS/STIMULATION

NanoTags, EXPEC ARC, Saudi Aramco

DRILLING SYSTEMS

Welltec Annular Barrier (WAB), Welltec

EXPLORATION/GEOSCIENCE

Surface-Consistent Full Waveform Inversion (pQC-FWI), Saudi Aramco

EarthStar 3D ─ Ultra-Deep Resistivity Service for Halliburton Sperry Drilling , Halliburton

FORMATION EVALUATION

World Slimmest Tractor for Production Logging & Well Intervention of Extended Reach Wells, Saudi Aramco, Western Well Tools

HSE

Off Road Air Breathing System, Saudi Aramco

VIGILANCE, Frank's International

Spontaneous Leak Detection, Siemens Energy

HYDRAULIC FRACTURING/PRESSURE PUMPING

SPM EdgeX Carbide Seat, SPM Oil & Gas, a Caterpillar company

IOR/EOR/REMEDIATION

15K MultiStage Frac System (frac sleeves, RockLock packers, WIV, Alpha Sleeve, and liner top), Baker Hughes

NON-FRACTURING COMPLETIONS

Sealed Wellbore Pressure Monitoring, Devon Energy Corp. and Well Data Labs Inc.

ONSHORE RIGS

High-Temperature Variable-Bore Rams, Schlumberger

SUBSEA SYSTEMS

Residency Buoyancy, Trelleborg Applied Technologies

TCP Riser, Strohm

WATER MANAGEMENT

Flow-Sync Water Management Platform, Flow-Sync and Bedrock Automation

