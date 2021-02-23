2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV Offers Upgraded Powertrain, Increased Electric Range And Greater Value

The 2021 Outlander PHEV is available at Mitsubishi dealers now. Starting MSRP remains the same as the 2020 model, just $36,295 before available state and federal tax incentives. 1,2

All-New Powertrain for Increased Efficiency

Fresh off an electrifying podium finish at the 2020 Rebelle Rally, the longest off-road all-female navigational rally in the Lower 48 states, the Outlander PHEV enters 2021 with an extensively upgraded powertrain. The vehicle is equipped with a more powerful and efficient 2.4L internal combustion engine rated at 126 hp and 148 lb.-ft. of torque, and the previous 60kW rear-axle-mounted electric motor has been replaced with a more powerful 70kW unit. Combined, total system output is increased to 221 hp, up 31 hp from the previous model.

The Outlander PHEV's main drive battery capacity also grows from 12.0 kW/h to 13.8 kW/h, resulting in an increase of all-electric range from 22 to 24 miles. Additionally, this also allows increasing the top speed of all-electric operation from 79 mph to 83 mph.3,4

Finally, the 2021 Outlander PHEV's powertrain receives updated software for improved synchronization between battery and engine, and improvements that reduce overall noise, vibration and harshness (NVH).

Also new for 2021 are Sport and Snow driving modes, which offer enhanced driver confidence and control in all driving situations. Every 2021 Outlander PHEV is equipped with Mitsubishi's unique Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) all-wheel drive system.4

With these updates that prioritize enhanced efficiency, economy and performance, the 2021 Outlander PHEV achieves a combined 74 MPGe and 26 MPG.3

Increased Availability of Incentives

Thanks to its new, larger-capacity battery pack, Outlander PHEV is eligible for additional federal tax incentives for 2021.2 Outlander PHEV is now eligible for $6,587 in federal tax credits, an increase of $751 compared to the 2020 model year.2

Additionally, the 2021 Outlander PHEV may be eligible for additional increased state and local clean-vehicle incentives.2

New Trim Level for 2021

The 2021 Outlander PHEV is available in three trim levels: SEL, Limited Edition (LE) and GT, all of which come standard with S-AWC all-wheel drive.5

The new LE trim adds sporty visual appeal complemented by a standard sunroof and Mitsubishi Power Sound System, blacked-out grille, dark chrome dual spoke 18-inch alloy wheels, and a special blackout design to the front and rear bumpers.

Continuing Commitment to Safety

Continuing Mitsubishi's commitment to providing critical safety features across the lineup, every Outlander PHEV comes standard with Forward Collision Mitigation (FCM) with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Blind Spot Warning (BSW) with Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Automatic High Beam (AHB) driver assist systems.6,7,8

Detailed Pricing and Warranty

The 2021 Outlander PHEV comes with one of the industry's leading warranties9 – a fully transferable 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, as well as a fully transferable 10-year /100,000-mile limited warranty on PHEV components and the Main Drive Lithium-ion battery. These limited warranties are in addition to a 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty to the original retail purchaser and a 7-year/100,000-mile anti-corrosion perforation limited warranty.

Every Outlander PHEV also comes standard with a 5-year/unlimited mileage roadside assistance program.

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Prices (MSRP)1 for the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV:

Outlander PHEV Trim Level MSRP SEL S-AWC $36,295 USD LE S-AWC $37,995 USD GT S-AWC $41,995 USD

For more on the 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV and Mitsubishi's full lineup of vehicles, please visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimers

Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price. Excludes destination/handling, tax, title, license etc. Retailer price, terms and vehicle availability may vary. See your Mitsubishi retailer for details. Vehicle MSRP does not include Destination/Handling Charge of $1195 ( Alaska / Hawaii $1320 ). Federal and state tax credits and/or rebates may be available "post-sale" (after purchase of the vehicle has been completed by the dealer). Consult your tax professional for details. EPA mileage estimate. Combined fuel economy Electricity + Gasoline. Actual mileage may vary. Always obey all posted state and federal traffic laws, and never exceed the posted speed limit. Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) adds Active Yaw Control (AYC) to realize the AWC concept at a very high level. This Integrated Vehicle Dynamics Control System manages the driving forces and braking forces of the four wheels to help realize vehicle behavior that is faithful to the operation by the driver under a variety of driving conditions. S-AWC is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning and Auto High Beam are now standard across all trims. The Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection system is a driver aid only and is not a substitute for safe and careful driving. Under certain circumstances, the system may not detect other vehicles and/or pedestrians correctly. The Lane Departure Warning system is designed to read lane marks under certain conditions. It is not a collision avoidance system or a substitute for safe and careful driving practices. All coverage terms are from the original in-service dates and are applicable only to the original owner of new, retailed models purchased from an authorized Mitsubishi dealer. Subsequent owners receive the balance of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty of 5 years/60,000 miles. See retailer for limited warranty and roadside assistance terms and conditions.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.

Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at 615-257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

