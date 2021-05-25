2021 .ORG Impact Awards to Honor Innovative and Inspiring Mission-Driven Organizations

RESTON, Va., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Interest Registry (PIR), the People behind .ORG, today launched its 3rd annual .ORG Impact Awards with a Call for Nominations to honor innovative and inspiring organizations and individuals making the world a better place.

Through these awards, PIR is celebrating the global .ORG Community for its work to heal, inspire, transform and connect communities over the past year. Those interested in submitting entries should go to .orgimpactawards.org for complete information and deadlines. Award winners will be announced as part of a virtual celebration on November 9, 2021.

"Every day, the global .ORG Community devotes itself to meeting society's most pressing needs," said Jon Nevett, CEO of Public Interest Registry. "These mission-driven and community-based organizations are tackling everything from promoting health and healing during the pandemic to addressing global climate change and fighting hunger and poverty. It's our honor to recognize them."

"Now in our 3rd year, the .ORG Impact Awards will honor and celebrate these incredible organizations with updated categories and increased award values. Last year, more than 500 organizations from around the world submitted entries. This year, PIR expects even more entries to showcase how mission-driven organizations are making our communities a better place."

Categories for the 2021 awards include:

Health and Healing in a Period of Pandemic

Overcoming Climate Change

Championing Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

Fighting Hunger and Poverty

Providing Quality Education for All

Building Better Communities

.ORG Rising Stars

.ORG of the Year

The winner of the .ORG of the Year award will receive a donation of $35,000 USD, while the category winners will receive $10,000 USD each.

Submissions are open until July 30, 2021 and will be reviewed by judges who are leaders in the Internet, non-profit and marketing sectors. The top five entries per category will be named as finalists on September 14, 2021. All nominations must be tied to an active website with a .ORG domain name.

2020 Awards

The winner of the 2020 .ORG Impact Awards .ORG of the Year was Days for Girls International for its efforts to eradicate menstrual poverty around the globe. Days for Girls also took home the prestigious Combating Coronavirus award. Since its founding in 2008, Days for Girls has provided menstrual health kits and provided health education worldwide, reaching more than 1.8 million women and girls in 144 countries on 6 continents.

"Days for Girls was extremely honored to be named the winner of the Combating Coronavirus and .ORG of the Year awards in 2020," said Celeste Mergens, Founder and CEO of Days for Girls International. "Winning these awards has been a game-changer for us. It has helped us showcase our work globally, increase our capacity, and create new opportunities to support health for women and girls around the world. We're grateful to be honored and encourage other .ORGs to submit an entry in 2021."

Other 2020 award-winners include: Change Labs , which won the Championing Equity, Equality and Inclusion award for its work to increase the number of Native-owned small businesses operating in Native communities; SMASH , which won the Promoting Education award for its work empowering dedicated students of color with intensive science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) coursework; and Crisis Tracker , which won the Innovation Award for its community-based project developing a geospatial database and reporting tool to track and analyze armed group activity and conflict-related incidents in remote regions of Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

About .ORG

.ORG is the original purpose-driven "generic" top-level domain (gTLD) with more than 10.5 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. For more than 30 years, .ORG has built an enduring legacy of trust, preserving an open and secure Internet where diverse communities can establish a trusted online identity and freely share ideas. .ORG is powered by the non-profit Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for more than 15 years with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.TheNew.org for more information.

Media contact: Scott Gerber, [email protected], +1 (408) 202-4255

SOURCE Public Interest Registry