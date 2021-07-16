2021 Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry Mergers and Acquisitions Report: Supplier Performance Benchmarking, Market Trends, Competitive Intelligence

DUBLIN, July 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) in the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Industry - Implications and Outlook - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is the third edition of our analysis of mergers and acquisitions in the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing industry.



This report gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. 28 tables and figures throughout the report illustrate major points and trends.

Scope

This report is required reading for:

CMOs: market trends, strategic planning, competitive intelligence, performance benchmarking

Bio/Pharma: supplier performance benchmarking, market trends, competitive intelligence

Private equity and Stock analysts: target identification and analysis, portfolio company performance benchmarking

Reasons to Buy

Overview of M&A in the Pharma CMO Industry

Detailed view of CDMO performance by number of deals completed from the publisher's Deals database

Analysis of the M&A of specific manufacturing services

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Trends

Industry Analysis

Objectives and Methodology

Overview of M&A Activity 2018-2020

Target Characteristics

Acquirer Characteristics

Geography

Top Acquirers

Segment Close-Ups of M&A Activity, 2018-2020

API-Biologic

API-Small Molecule

Commercial Dose Manufacturing

Analytical Services

Packaging

Deal Advisors

Top Financial Advisors

Top Legal Advisors

Valuations

Facility Acquisitions

What It Means

The Outlook for M&A

API-Biologic Targets

Past Predictions

Value Chain

Companies

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8jpwxb

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

