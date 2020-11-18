2021 Ram 1500 Named to Car and Driver’s 10Best Vehicles for Third Consecutive Year

Car and Driver has named the 2021 Ram 1500 to its "10Best vehicles for 2021" list for the third consecutive year. Previous winners were invited to defend their crown and the new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX was also submitted for evaluation. The award applies to the entire Ram 1500 lineup, the only pickup truck to secure a spot on this year's list.

Car and Driver evaluates each contender versus its peers using a 100-point scale, basing each score on how well it meets its intended purpose, how good a value it is and how compelling it is to operate. This award recognizes the smartest, most entertaining cars, trucks, SUVs and vans on sale today. Vehicles are judged with an emphasis on value, mission fulfillment and if they're fun to drive.

"We are incredibly humbled that Ram 1500 has earned a spot on Car and Driver's 10Best vehicle list for the third consecutive year and feel validated that we continue to build the best trucks available," said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand. "We are honored that Car and Driver's recognition includes the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX, which sets the benchmark for extreme performance pickup trucks and clearly telegraphs the Ram Truck brand's leadership in the segment."

This is the third year in a row Ram 1500 – the most awarded light-duty truck in America – has been named to Car and Driver's 10Best.

"The Ram 1500 easily surpasses the competition with its luxury-grade interior and cushy ride quality," said Sharon Silke Carty, Editor-in-Chief, Car and Driver. "The addition of the Ram TRX gives buyers a ridiculously fun option that isn't for the faint-hearted. A truck that is this good off road has no business being so sophisticated on pavement, but it is and we love it."

For the third consecutive time, Car and Driver combined 10Best Cars and 10Best Trucks and SUVs into a single list — 10Best for 2020, which appears in the magazine's January issue.

Car and Driver's 10Best winners still represent the smartest, most entertaining vehicles customers can buy today. They are picked after an exhaustive evaluation of this year's new or significantly refreshed models, as well as last year's defending 10Best honorees. For two weeks, Car and Driver editors drove, measured, tested and scrutinized more than 70 cars, trucks, SUVs and vans.

To earn a 10Best win, a vehicle must prove itself against contenders as diverse as the automotive industry. Car and Driver's criteria remain the same: every winner must deliver exceptional driving engagement, offer indisputable value and/or practicality and fulfill its mission better than any of its competition.

Any vehicle with a base price higher than $90,000 is excluded from consideration, based on the editors' belief that an oversize price should guarantee excellence.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

SOURCE FCA