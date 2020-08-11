2021 Ram 1500 TRX to Debut August 17, 2020

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ram will officially pull the covers off the all-new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX on Monday, August 17 at noon EDT (9 a.m. PDT).

One of this year's most hotly anticipated automotive unveilings, the debut of the TRX, Ram's new performance-focused off-road pickup, will be streamed online and available for public viewing.

View the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX reveal event at www.facebook.com/RamTrucks and www.youtube.com/RamTrucks.

Ram Truck Brand

In 2009, the Ram Truck brand launched as a stand-alone division, focused on meeting the demands of truck buyers and delivering benchmark-quality vehicles. With a full lineup of trucks, the Ram 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City, the Ram brand builds trucks that get the hard work done and families where they need to go.

Ram continues to outperform the competition and sets the benchmarks for:

Segment first 1,000 lb.-ft of torque with Cummins Turbo Diesel

Towing capacity of 35,100 lbs. with Ram 3500

Payload of 7,680 lbs. with Ram 3500

Most luxurious: Ram Limited with real wood, real leather and 12-inch Uconnect touchscreen

Best ride and handling with exclusive link coil rear and auto-level air suspensions

Most interior space with Ram Mega Cab

Most capable full-size off-road pickup – Ram Power Wagon

Most-awarded light-duty truck in America

Highest owner loyalty of any half-ton pickup

Over the last 30 years, Ram has the highest percentage of pickups still on the road

Ram is part of the portfolio of brands offered by global automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. For more information regarding FCA (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA), please visit www.fcagroup.com.

Follow Ram and FCA news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Ram Truck brand: www.ramtrucks.com

Ram Zone blog: http://blog.ramtrucks.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/RamTrucks and https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ramtrucks and www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/RamTrucks and www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/RamTrucks and www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

SOURCE FCA

Related Links

http://www.fcagroup.com

