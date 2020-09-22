2021 RDX Receives PMC Edition Treatment, Finished in Stunning Thermal Orange Pearl Paint

The RDX PMC Edition is the most well equipped RDX variant, combining the top-shelf features from the RDX Advance Package with the aggressive and sporty styling cues of the RDX A-Spec. Exclusive to the RDX PMC Edition are gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels; a body color grille surround; black chrome exhaust finishers; and gloss-black treatment for the roof, side mirrors and door handles. As with previous PMC Edition models, Acura's industry leading torque vectoring Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) is standard equipment.

The RDX PMC Edition's Thermal Orange Pearl exterior is complemented on the inside with color-matched orange stitching for the seats, center console, door panels, steering wheel and floor mats. Mixing A-Spec style with the Advance Package's premium touches, the RDX PMC edition features a 10.5-inch color Head-Up Display, 16-way power Sport Seats trimmed in Ebony Milano leather and Ultrasuede®, heated steering wheel and heated outboard rear seats.

Bringing RDX PMC Edition to Life

The 2021 Acura RDX follows the unique formula established with the TLX and MDX PMC Edition models. Once the body-in-white arrives at PMC, each RDX PMC Edition is finished in Thermal Orange Pearl paint, a striking premium paint offered on NSX since 2019. The paint is applied using PMC's advanced robotic paint system in multiple base coats to enhance color intensity. Next a mid-coat of gold and orange mica is applied giving off a pearlescent effect in the sunlight. Lastly, four layers of clearcoat are applied to increase the paint's luster and protect the finish. Each PMC Edition undergoes the same meticulous hand inspection process given to the NSX. The total time in paint, including curing, is five days.

Immediately following the paint process, PMC master technicians begin hand assembly, starting with installation of all drivetrain and chassis components, wiring harnesses and electronics. Once completed, the PMC Edition 20-inch wheels and tires and exterior trim are added. The final step in the process is to fit the vehicle with its unique interior including an individually numbered serial plate affixed to the RDX's center console.

After completing the hand assembly process, every RDX PMC Edition undergoes an identical quality control process as NSX, which includes a full electronic systems line-end test, expert wheel alignment, dyno run, water-leak test and final paint examination. Before exiting PMC, each vehicle is wrapped in a protective film and loaded onto an enclosed, single-car carrier for transport to an Acura dealer.

2021 RDX PMC Edition U.S. Feature Summary

Exclusive to RDX PMC Edition

Thermal Orange Pearl paint

Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plate

Gloss black 20-inch split-5-spoke wheels with black lug nuts

Gloss black roof panel with panoramic moonroof

Gloss black door handles

Gloss black Diamond Pentagon grille with body color grille surround

Gloss black door mirrors with auto-dimming

Dual black chrome exhaust finishers

Ebony Milano leather sport seats with black Ultrasuede® inserts and orange stitching

leather sport seats with black Ultrasuede® inserts and orange stitching Leather-wrapped steering wheel with, A-Spec badge and orange stitching

Premium floormats with metal A-Spec badging and orange stitching

RDX PMC Edition Comparison RDX A-Spec RDX Advance Package RDX PMC Edition POWERTRAIN & CHASSIS 2.0-Liter Turbo VTEC Inline 4-Cylinder • • • Front-Wheel Drive • • - SH-AWD® (Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™) Available Available • 10-Speed Automatic Transmission • • • Adaptive Damper System - • • Wheels 20 x 8.0 Shark Gray Split 5-Spoke 19 x 8.0 Medium Silver Alloy 5-Spoke 20 x 8.0 Gloss Black Split 5-Spoke Tires 255/40 R20 High-Performance All-Season 235/55 R19 High-Performance All-Season 255/40 R20 High-Performance All-Season







TECHNOLOGY FEATURES ACURAWATCH™ • • • Blind spot information (BSI) System • • • Surround-View Camera System - • • Rear Cross Traffic Monitor • • • Rain-Sensing Windshield Wipers - • • True Touchpad Interface™ • • • 10.5-Inch Head-Up Display (HUD) - • • Acura Navigation System with Real-Time Traffic™ • • • Natural Language Voice Recognition • • • 16-Speaker ELS Studio 3D Premium Audio System • • •







INTERIOR FEATURES Sport Seats - Perforated Milano Premium Leather and Ultrasuede, Contrast Piping & Stitching • - • Sport Seats - Perforated Milano Premium Leather, Contrast Piping & Stitching - • - Power Front Seats 12-Way 16-Way 16-Way Heated Seats Front Front and Rear Outboard Front and Rear Outboard Ventilated Front Seats • • • Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel - Heated - Leather-Wrapped A-Spec Steering Wheel • - Heated Headliner Color Ebony Interior Color Matched Ebony Instrument Panel Trim Dark Brushed Aluminum Open Pore Wood Dark Brushed Aluminum Individually Numbered Serial Plate - - •







EXTERIOR FEATURES A-Spec Sport Appearance Package • - • Body Color Grille Surround - - • Panoramic Roof with Tilt and Slide Function • • • Height-Adjustable Power-Operated Tailgate • • • Hands-Free Access Power Tailgate - • - Jewel Eye® LED Headlights • • • LED Fog Lights • • • Acoustic Glass Windshield • • • Acoustic Front Side Glass - • • Rear Camera Washer - • •

