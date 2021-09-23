2021 SCAPE Startup Showcase Announcement

SCAPE offers mentoring, education, and access to funding for businesses looking to scale. Executive Director, Elizabeth Marsh, has built a business start-up curriculum and network of mentors, in addition to managing top performing investment funds , that have produced high ranking returns. "The companies represented in this year's event showcase an array of sectors that are impressive for rural communities. We look forward to sharing their stories and investment opportunities," she shares.

Watch the demo day: www.goscape.org/startupshowcase2021

Eclipse DOT takes the complexity out of compliance through an online platform, training programs, and business consultations for the commercial trucking industry.

Expedition Outside matches waterfront landowners with fly fishing enthusiasts allowing anglers to search, find, and book exclusive private properties and/or outdoor guides simply and securely.

Impact has re-invented boat fenders and dock bumpers by updating antiquated technology to better fit the needs of today's boat owners through better protection of their marine investments.

Rerouted provides on demand access to used outdoor gear offering users the ability to buy, sell and donate adventure gear on-line painlessly and reliably, keeping gear out of storage and back outdoors.

SJ Eco Materials combines extreme durability with aesthetics resulting in protective, lightweight, functional, innovative, eco-friendly, sustainable and beautiful composites for consumer goods products.

Solvent provides financial institutions with a secure and compliant ecosystem granting true Know-Your-Customer visibility, enabling the future of financial connectedness, and reducing digital fraud as we know it.

Spoke Sound transforms a canvas wrapped photograph into a brilliant sounding speaker including wireless, Bluetooth and WiFi technology so the images can hang on a wall and remain indistinguishable from art.

Timber Age is a micro-manufacturing company that produces high quality Cross Laminated Timber for smaller Rocky Mountain Communities elevating the use and application of innovative building technology.

Online Web Services US, Inc. is dedicated to supporting communities and those victimized by crime using essential software for Victim Advocates and Law Enforcement Personnel to manage their cases.

SCAPE has launched 43 businesses that have raised over $25+ million to create 182 local jobs.

