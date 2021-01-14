2021 SME Education Foundation Board Officers and Directors Take Office

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SME Education Foundation 2021 Board of Directors have taken office. The governing body of the Foundation, the board is comprised of leaders from industry, academia as well as community leaders.

"These officers and directors bring a high level of professional accomplishment and leadership to the Foundation," said Rob Luce, vice president of the SME Education Foundation. "This board, robust in experience and diverse in background, will be essential in furthering our mission to inspire, prepare and support young people in manufacturing and engineering fields."

2021 SME Education Foundation Officers:

President — Joseph A. "Joe" Kann, President, Cobble Creek Solutions

Vice President — Frank W. Ervin III, Group Vice President, Piston Group LLC

Secretary/Treasurer — John Miller, Senior Vice President, Siemens Digital Industries Software

2021 SME Education Foundation Directors:

Adam Claytor, CEO and President, Coltrane Logistics

Valerie I. Freeman, Manufacturing and Robotics Teacher, Washington Park High School

Wayne F. Frost, LSME, CMfgE, Deere & Co. (retired)

Andrew M. "Andy" Jones, Portfolio Manager, Seizert Capital Partners

Robby Komljenovic, Chairman and CEO, Acieta

Arthur F. McClellan Jr., Head of Supplier Diversity, Valeo

Chris Rake, Vice President of Programs, FIRST

Kyle Riegel, Field Sales Engineer, Schunk Carbon Technology

Joseph A. "Joe" Tate, Second District Representative, Michigan House of Representatives

Marion Wells, Founder, Human Asset Management

Meghan West, Vice President and CEO, CNC Software Inc.

The SME Education Foundation Board of Directors will assist and support Foundation staff in executing a five-year strategic plan, including its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion for students across all activities and initiatives offered by the SME Education Foundation.

"I look forward to working with my board colleagues and the staff of the Foundation to further our mission of inspiring, preparing and supporting the next generation of manufacturing talent," said 2021 SME Education Foundation Board President Joe Kann. "We're energized and have an enhanced focus on expanding opportunity for all students across the country: We're ready."

Officer and director photos and biographies are available online at the SME Education Foundation website.

About The SME Education Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of SME, an internationally recognized nonprofit organization serving the manufacturing industry, the SME Education Foundation inspires, prepares and supports the next generation of manufacturing and engineering talent. The Foundation leverages the 90-year history and thought leadership of SME in the manufacturing and engineering industry to provide curated experiences for thousands of high school students at SME conferences and tradeshows and builds hands-on manufacturing programs in high schools across the country. The Foundation also awards millions of dollars in scholarships every year to graduating high school seniors and both undergraduate and graduate students. Through its SME PRIME program, the Foundation has reached over 100,000 students in 60 schools across 22 states. All Foundation activities are designed to empower young people to pursue careers in manufacturing and engineering.

Visit the SME Education Foundation at smeeducationfoundation.org. Follow @mfgeducation on Twitter or facebook.com/SME.Education.Foundation.

