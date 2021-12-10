2021 Spark Design Award Winners Announced
Judges chose 98 winners from all design categories. Entries from around the world competed for the coveted Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze Spark Awards
Dec 10, 2021, 21:03 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coping With Change—In the spite of the Pandemic, designers from around the world still found inspiration and entered innovative design solutions to the Spark Design Awards. Of the many themes submitted, Spark Judges were encouraged to find designers addressing social, health and environmental changes head-on.
Well-known companies like IBM, Fitbit, Samsung, SOM, Philips/Signify, Google, Pepsico, HP and Polestar submitted their products along with smaller firms and student designers.
Given worldwide travel restrictions, juries took place online. Even with personal and professional challenges, these international design experts contributed to a passionate, 10-day discussion. Peter Kuchnicki, the Founder of Spark, described the judging as "an exciting opportunity to connect with bright minds and discuss the amazing innovations that have come out of another difficult year."
From a record number of entries, 98 designs most impressed the judges. The winners of the 2021 Spark Design Awards are listed below. They are all showcased in detail in the Spark Galleries.
Background
The Spark Design Awards core mission is to help create a better world though design excellence. Learn about this 16-year young organization and see more great design at the Spark website at www.sparkawards.com
|
Winning Design Name
|
Competition
|
Award
|
Organization
|
Full Nature
|
CleanTech
|
Platinum
|
Wolter & Yu
|
Forust 3D Printed Vine Collection
|
CleanTech
|
Gold
|
Forust & fuseproject
|
Blokable at Phoenix Rising
|
CleanTech
|
Bronze
|
Blokable
|
Eli Coffee Maker
|
Concept Pro
|
Gold
|
Etekcity
|
IBM SPSS Statistics
|
Digital
|
Platinum
|
IBM
|
IBM Maximo Mobile
|
Digital
|
Gold
|
IBM
|
IBM Maximo Monitor
|
Digital
|
Gold
|
IBM
|
Fitbit Inspire 2 UX
|
Digital
|
Silver
|
Fitbit, LLC.
|
Fitbit Luxe UX
|
Digital
|
Bronze
|
Fitbit, LLC.
|
Rise of Phoenix
|
Experience
|
Gold
|
Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp
|
Immunity Together
|
Graphic
|
Gold
|
Gov Newsom Social Innovation
|
PepsiCo Foundation
|
Graphic
|
Silver
|
PepsiCo Design & Innovation
|
GXO: Logistics
|
Graphic
|
Silver
|
Lippincott
|
Pride Graphic
|
Graphic
|
Bronze
|
Dell Technologies
|
Vave
|
Health
|
Platinum
|
Box Clever
|
Omnicell Syringe Dispenser
|
Health
|
Gold
|
Whipsaw
|
My Heart Lab App
|
Health
|
Silver
|
Samsung Research America
|
My Lung Health App
|
Health
|
Silver
|
Samsung Research America
|
Clio Dashboard App
|
Health
|
Bronze
|
Samsung Research America
|
Pepsi & Mexico Culture Can Series
|
Package
|
Gold
|
PepsiCo Design & Innovation
|
Relish
|
Package
|
Gold
|
Card79
|
Alienware Aurora R13 Desktop
|
Package
|
Gold
|
Dell Technologies
|
Mirinda Unexpected Combo Winter LTO
|
Package
|
Silver
|
PepsiCo Design & Innovation
|
Pepsi x NFL - Mexico
|
Package
|
Silver
|
PepsiCo Design & Innovation
|
Teafference
|
Package
|
Bronze
|
UNIST / Disegno T9
|
Zippo System
|
Package
|
Bronze
|
Zippo China
|
The Wings of Fate
|
Package
|
Bronze
|
Zippo China
|
Take-Out Public Furniture
|
Product
|
Platinum
|
Landscape Forms
|
Fitbit Ace 3
|
Product
|
Platinum
|
Fitbit, LLC.
|
Google Pixel Buds
|
Product
|
Platinum
|
Google LLC
|
Nest Cam -Indoor
|
Product
|
Platinum
|
Google LLC
|
Alienware Aurora R13/R14 Desk
|
Product
|
Gold
|
Dell Technologies
|
Dell UltraSharp Webcam
|
Product
|
Gold
|
Dell Technologies
|
Cisco Meraki MV2 Flex Cam
|
Product
|
Gold
|
Cisco Systems
|
Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro
|
Product
|
Gold
|
Google LLC
|
Fitbit Luxe
|
Product
|
Gold
|
Fitbit, LLC.
|
Ocean Cleanup Sunglasses
|
Product
|
Silver
|
The Ocean Cleanup
|
Profile Lighting
|
Product
|
Silver
|
Landscape Forms
|
Nest Cam -Outdoor
|
Product
|
Silver
|
Google LLC
|
WDL Washing Machine
|
Product
|
Silver
|
Whipsaw
|
TCL Zoom Wand Remote
|
Product
|
Silver
|
Whipsaw
|
Aqua Pet Water Fountain
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Shenzhen Laika Technology
|
Vuse ePod 2 & Charger
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
British American Tobacco
|
ART
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Sodastream
|
Bulb-Shape Light
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Guangzhou Yiqi Ind. Design
|
Vaask
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Vaask
|
Fitbit Charge 5
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Fitbit, LLC.
|
Beachbuddy
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Pebl furniture
|
Google Pixel 5a
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Google LLC
|
Google Pixel Stand -2nd Gen.
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Google LLC
|
Nest Doorbell
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Google LLC
|
KODA Robot Dog
|
Product
|
Bronze
|
Whipsaw
|
Changjiang Insun Cinema
|
Space
|
Platinum
|
One Plus Partnership Limited
|
Babbuza Dreamfactory
|
Space
|
Platinum
|
SHUTER Enterprise Co. Ltd.
|
Edgewood House
|
Space
|
Platinum
|
Terry & Terry Architecture
|
Shoku-tei Sushi
|
Space
|
Platinum
|
Nature Times Art Design Co.,Ltd
|
Strait Culture & Art Centre
|
Space
|
Gold
|
PES-Architects & China Const Design
|
Ruyi
|
Space
|
Gold
|
Kris Lin International Design
|
Ada Wong & Eric Liu Project
|
Space
|
Gold
|
Littlemore Interior Design
|
Full Nature
|
Space
|
Gold
|
Wolter & Yu
|
Zhejiang Motorsport Park
|
Space
|
Gold
|
Apex Circuit Design & Ridge Partners
|
Graced by Nature
|
Space
|
Gold
|
Chinyu Design
|
Euro Center Jewish Scholarship
|
Space
|
Gold
|
SSP Ruethnick Architekten
|
SFC Shangying Cinema Luxe
|
Space
|
Silver
|
Pulse On Partnership Limited
|
White Mountain Club House
|
Space
|
Silver
|
Kris Lin International Design
|
Aroma Place
|
Space
|
Silver
|
Mizuiro Design
|
Guangzhou Lirendong Plan
|
Space
|
Silver
|
Skidmore, Owings & Merrill
|
Cultural Scape
|
Space
|
Silver
|
Shanghai Face Decoration Design
|
Winnovation
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
G Design
|
Misty Rain of Jiangnan
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
Shanghai Face Decoration Design
|
Flow
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
Kris Lin International Design
|
Jinan Sports Archive & Library
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
Vantree Design
|
XANADU
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
Xanadu Architectural Design
|
Agile Central Palace
|
Space
|
Bronze
|
Agile Group
|
Polestar Precept E-Car
|
Transport
|
Platinum
|
Polestar
