2021 Spark Design Award Winners Announced

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Coping With Change—In the spite of the Pandemic, designers from around the world still found inspiration and entered innovative design solutions to the Spark Design Awards. Of the many themes submitted, Spark Judges were encouraged to find designers addressing social, health and environmental changes head-on.

Well-known companies like IBM, Fitbit, Samsung, SOM, Philips/Signify, Google, Pepsico, HP and Polestar submitted their products along with smaller firms and student designers.

Given worldwide travel restrictions, juries took place online. Even with personal and professional challenges, these international design experts contributed to a passionate, 10-day discussion. Peter Kuchnicki, the Founder of Spark, described the judging as "an exciting opportunity to connect with bright minds and discuss the amazing innovations that have come out of another difficult year."

From a record number of entries, 98 designs most impressed the judges. The winners of the 2021 Spark Design Awards are listed below. They are all showcased in detail in the Spark Galleries.

Background

The Spark Design Awards core mission is to help create a better world though design excellence. Learn about this 16-year young organization and see more great design at the Spark website at www.sparkawards.com

Winning Design Name Competition Award Organization Full Nature CleanTech Platinum Wolter & Yu Forust 3D Printed Vine Collection CleanTech Gold Forust & fuseproject Blokable at Phoenix Rising CleanTech Bronze Blokable Eli Coffee Maker Concept Pro Gold Etekcity IBM SPSS Statistics Digital Platinum IBM IBM Maximo Mobile Digital Gold IBM IBM Maximo Monitor Digital Gold IBM Fitbit Inspire 2 UX Digital Silver Fitbit, LLC. Fitbit Luxe UX Digital Bronze Fitbit, LLC. Rise of Phoenix Experience Gold Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corp Immunity Together Graphic Gold Gov Newsom Social Innovation PepsiCo Foundation Graphic Silver PepsiCo Design & Innovation GXO: Logistics Graphic Silver Lippincott Pride Graphic Graphic Bronze Dell Technologies Vave Health Platinum Box Clever Omnicell Syringe Dispenser Health Gold Whipsaw My Heart Lab App Health Silver Samsung Research America My Lung Health App Health Silver Samsung Research America Clio Dashboard App Health Bronze Samsung Research America Pepsi & Mexico Culture Can Series Package Gold PepsiCo Design & Innovation Relish Package Gold Card79 Alienware Aurora R13 Desktop Package Gold Dell Technologies Mirinda Unexpected Combo Winter LTO Package Silver PepsiCo Design & Innovation Pepsi x NFL - Mexico Package Silver PepsiCo Design & Innovation Teafference Package Bronze UNIST / Disegno T9 Zippo System Package Bronze Zippo China The Wings of Fate Package Bronze Zippo China Take-Out Public Furniture Product Platinum Landscape Forms Fitbit Ace 3 Product Platinum Fitbit, LLC. Google Pixel Buds Product Platinum Google LLC Nest Cam -Indoor Product Platinum Google LLC Alienware Aurora R13/R14 Desk Product Gold Dell Technologies Dell UltraSharp Webcam Product Gold Dell Technologies Cisco Meraki MV2 Flex Cam Product Gold Cisco Systems Google Pixel 6 & Pixel 6 Pro Product Gold Google LLC Fitbit Luxe Product Gold Fitbit, LLC. Ocean Cleanup Sunglasses Product Silver The Ocean Cleanup Profile Lighting Product Silver Landscape Forms Nest Cam -Outdoor Product Silver Google LLC WDL Washing Machine Product Silver Whipsaw TCL Zoom Wand Remote Product Silver Whipsaw Aqua Pet Water Fountain Product Bronze Shenzhen Laika Technology Vuse ePod 2 & Charger Product Bronze British American Tobacco ART Product Bronze Sodastream Bulb-Shape Light Product Bronze Guangzhou Yiqi Ind. Design Vaask Product Bronze Vaask Fitbit Charge 5 Product Bronze Fitbit, LLC. Beachbuddy Product Bronze Pebl furniture Google Pixel 5a Product Bronze Google LLC Google Pixel Stand -2nd Gen. Product Bronze Google LLC Nest Doorbell Product Bronze Google LLC KODA Robot Dog Product Bronze Whipsaw Changjiang Insun Cinema Space Platinum One Plus Partnership Limited Babbuza Dreamfactory Space Platinum SHUTER Enterprise Co. Ltd. Edgewood House Space Platinum Terry & Terry Architecture Shoku-tei Sushi Space Platinum Nature Times Art Design Co.,Ltd Strait Culture & Art Centre Space Gold PES-Architects & China Const Design Ruyi Space Gold Kris Lin International Design Ada Wong & Eric Liu Project Space Gold Littlemore Interior Design Full Nature Space Gold Wolter & Yu Zhejiang Motorsport Park Space Gold Apex Circuit Design & Ridge Partners Graced by Nature Space Gold Chinyu Design Euro Center Jewish Scholarship Space Gold SSP Ruethnick Architekten SFC Shangying Cinema Luxe Space Silver Pulse On Partnership Limited White Mountain Club House Space Silver Kris Lin International Design Aroma Place Space Silver Mizuiro Design Guangzhou Lirendong Plan Space Silver Skidmore, Owings & Merrill Cultural Scape Space Silver Shanghai Face Decoration Design Winnovation Space Bronze G Design Misty Rain of Jiangnan Space Bronze Shanghai Face Decoration Design Flow Space Bronze Kris Lin International Design Jinan Sports Archive & Library Space Bronze Vantree Design XANADU Space Bronze Xanadu Architectural Design Agile Central Palace Space Bronze Agile Group Polestar Precept E-Car Transport Platinum Polestar

