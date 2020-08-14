2021 Subaru Ascent SUV Earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Award

2020 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK+ Winners

2020 Crosstrek Hybrid

2020 Forester

2020 Legacy

2020 Outback

2020 IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK Winners

2021 Crosstrek (with EyeSight ® and specific headlights)

and specific headlights) 2020 Impreza sedan and five-door (with EyeSight ® and specific headlights)

and specific headlights) 2020 WRX (with EyeSight® and specific headlights)

The Ascent offers a spacious interior with flexible seating options and a long roster of safety, driver assist and in-vehicle technologies. Available in four trim levels – Base, Premium, Limited and Touring – the 2021 Ascent has a starting price at $32,295, a $300 increase over the previous year, and is now available at Subaru retailers.

To earn a 2020 TOP SAFETY PICK+ or TOP SAFETY PICK award, vehicles must earn 'Good' ratings in each of IIHS's six crashworthiness evaluations: driver-side small overlap front, passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraint tests.

In addition, vehicles must also earn 'Good' or 'Acceptable' headlight ratings and offer available front crash prevention that earns 'Advanced or 'Superior' ratings in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. Ascent comes standard with Subaru EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology, which includes automatic emergency braking, and it earns the 'Superior' rating for both evaluations. The Subaru models that have won the IIHS award are equipped with EyeSight.

The requirement to achieve a 'Good' rating for the passenger-side small overlap front collision was new for both IIHS awards starting in 2020. The small overlap tests are designed to replicate what happens when just the front corner of the vehicle collides with another vehicle or an object such as a tree or utility pole.

For 2020, IIHS had incorporated pedestrian crash prevention ratings into its TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ awards for the first time. Subaru and other automakers have made a voluntary commitment to make automatic emergency braking standard on virtually all their models by 2022. This voluntary commitment calls only for systems that help avoid crashes with other vehicles, but with its EyeSight technology, Subaru is among some that have also committed to include vehicle-to-pedestrian safety functionality.



Such technology, IIHS has determined, could help reduce rising pedestrian fatalities, which have increased 53 percent since reaching a low point in 2009. More than 6,000 pedestrians were killed in crashes in 2018.

"Subaru supports IIHS efforts that spur the industry to achieve higher levels of vehicle safety and occupant protection," says Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We view the IIHS awards as validation for our efforts to continually innovate safety features for our customers."

For the full list of current IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK and TOP SAFETY PICK+ winners, visit the IIHS website.

