2021 Super Lawyers® Lists 11 Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP Attorneys, 4 Rank in Top 100 List

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Every year, Super Lawyers®, part of Thomson Reuters, publishes a new edition of its list in which no more than 5% of all the practicing attorneys in the United States are listed. For many years, the publication has listed Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP attorneys; in the 2021 edition, the Los Angeles-based firm continues this tradition of being recognized in the famously selective publication.

Super Lawyers® attempts to showcase a premier legal professional population that is equally representative of small, medium, and large firm attorneys who help clients in more than 70 legal practice areas. In curating the list, Super Lawyers® deems only those attorneys who have been nominated by a third party or identified by the Super Lawyers® Research Team as valid candidates for consideration. The reasoning is that it only wants to list the "best of the best" attorneys for whom peers and clients will vouch.

Next, eligible attorneys are put to an exhaustive review that delves into a dozen different aspects of their careers, some of which are experience, verdicts and settlements, representative clients, bar and professional activity, and pro bono work. After this, they are reevaluated before a Blue Ribbon Panel of top-rated lawyers from their respective practice areas, resulting in the final selection of that year's Super Lawyers® listees.

Although the selection process is intense, members of Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP's legal team have been previously listed in the publication. Thus, they have passed this review repeatedly — a rather impressive feat considering previous listees are removed from the list should their careers fall below the publication's high standards.

In 2021 Super Lawyers®, the Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP attorneys whom obtained listings for Southern California were as follows:

Moreover, four of these individuals — Attorneys Broillet, Quigley, Spagnoli, and Wells — were further listed in the Top 100: 2021 Southern California Super Lawyers® list, which is reserved for the highest-scoring Super Lawyers® candidates. As the name (and nature) of the list implies, only a select few earn this level of recognition from Super Lawyers®.

These achievements of the Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP team are worth celebrating, and it is a great privilege to kick off 2021 in this manner. Members of the team have also won acclaim from U.S. News — Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms," The Best Lawyers in America©, Consumer Attorneys of California (CAOC), and the exclusive Inner Circle of Advocates. Several attorneys at the firm hold membership to the American Board of Trial Advocates, as well.

Passionate about helping injured residents of Southern California with high-stakes injury cases, Greene Broillet & Wheeler, LLP is committed to only fighting on the side of the plaintiff. To date, the firm has recovered billions of dollars in compensation for clients and is known to obtain many cases by peer referral. To learn more, visit the firm online at gbw.law. To visit Super Lawyers® online, kindly go to superlawyers.com

