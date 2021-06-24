2021 Super Lawyers® Lists Attorneys Spohrer and Dodd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spohrer Dodd's founding partners, Attorneys Robert F. Spohrer and Roger J. Dodd, have been selected for inclusion in 2021 Super Lawyers® for their success in representing Jacksonville, Florida clients in three areas of the law:

Robert F. Spohrer

Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff



Aviation and Aerospace



Personal Injury - Products: Plaintiff

Roger J. Dodd

Transportation/Maritime



Personal Injury - General: Plaintiff



Aviation and Aerospace

Super Lawyers®, part of Thomson Reuters, requires attorneys to undergo a meticulous multiphase review process before they can be listed in the annual register. Each candidate must be nominated by a third party, evaluated on a dozen different aspects of their career, and then reevaluated by their top-rated peers in a Blue Ribbon Review.

No more than 5% of all practicing lawyers throughout the U.S. achieve Super Lawyers® selection each year. Thus, even a single listing is a significant accomplishment. This is the 16th year in a row in which Attorney Spohrer has been selected, and the 13th for Attorney Dodd.

Backed by more than 45 years of legal experience, Attorney Spohrer has recovered over $100 million for his Jacksonville clients and has worked on more than 1,000 cases. He is acclaimed by Best Lawyers®, Lawdragon, and the Florida Justice Association, among others.

Similarly, Attorney Dodd has 45 years of legal experience under his belt. He is a board-certified civil trial specialist and former board-certified criminal trial specialist. To date, he is recognized by Best Lawyers®, Who's Who in the World, Who's Who in America, Martindale-Hubbell, and more.

In addition to vast legal experience and knowledge, another thing Attorneys Spohrer and Dodd have in common is their commitment to uplifting their community through legal advocacy. They genuinely care about recovering clients their full and fair compensation—they never back down, no matter how complex the case may seem. This has resulted in a total of over $1 billion in recoveries for injured individuals who have turned to Spohrer Dodd for legal help.

Spohrer Dodd is an award-winning private practice headquartered in Jacksonville. The firm accepts cases in Florida and from coast to coast. If you have been injured, visit Spohrer Dodd online at sdlitigation.com today to learn more about your legal rights and schedule a free consultation. Additional information about Super Lawyers® can be found at superlawyers.com.

SOURCE Spohrer Dodd

Related Links

https://www.sdlitigation.com

