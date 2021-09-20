DUBLIN, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2021 Total Compensation Benchmarking Tool for U.S Architecture, Engineering, Construction (AEC) Firms - West Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Total Compensation Benchmarking Tool is a comprehensive Excel-based tool for firm leaders to make real-time decisions that impact firm performance and profitability.

Based on data from hundreds of AEC firms across the U.S., this tool is the new standard for firm leaders and human resources directors looking to benchmark their staff's base compensation, bonus as a percentage of base pay, total compensation, hours worked and overtime eligibility, and more.

The Total Compensation Benchmarking Tool includes:

Total Compensation Benchmarking Tool - Dynamic Excel File

Base compensation

Bonus dollar figures

Bonus as a percentage of base

Overtime eligibility by role

Average hours worked

Years of experience and age ranges

The Benchmarking Tool will help you:

Compare your staff's compensation to those in firms just like your own

Find out what the normal compensation range is for every type and level of position in an AEC firm

See how salaries change as firms grow in size and help you prepare for your own firm's future

Evaluate total compensation on a state-by-state and regional basis

If you have offices in more than one state, see where employees are earning the most - and the least

Each variant includes data for a wide range of technical staff - from civil, structural, electrical, mechanical, geotechnical, environmental, and traffic/transportation engineers, to architects, landscape architects, planners, construction managers, and land surveyors. Technical staff data are broken into five levels - entry-level, project engineer, project manager, department head, and principal.

The tool also shows salaries and bonuses for management positions - such as presidents, CEOs, CFOs, branch managers, and others - as well as IT, marketing, and administrative staff. Average years of experience, hours worked in a week and whether overtime is paid to a position are included for all job titles.

