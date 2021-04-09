2021 US Insurance Distribution Technology Market Report, Featuring EverQuote, Inc., GoHealth, MediaAlpha, Inc., and Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

DUBLIN, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The US Insurance Distribution Technology Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

With the advent of digital technologies and changing customer demand for multiple access points, insurers have started exploring ways to develop newer and technology-based distribution channels in the online space. Insurance distribution technologies mainly focus on improving the efficiency of the existing insurance industry model. These technologies are also focusing on improving communications with the clients and capabilities to implement automation processes.

Insurance distribution technology has a long history with the continuous development of new and innovative insurance technologies. The insurance distribution technology market can be segmented on the basis of function and application.

The US insurance distribution technology market has increased significantly during the year 2020 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2021-2025 tremendously. The insurance distribution technology market is expected to increase due to the soaring urban population, rising millennial population, rise in the use of the internet to buy insurance products, increasing use of mobile technology and applications (apps), integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with insurance, etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as security concerns, infrastructure bottlenecks, etc.

The report provides an in depth analysis of the US insurance distribution technology market by value, by application, by function, etc. The report also provides a detailed analysis of the COVID-19 impact on the insurance technology market.

The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US insurance distribution technology market has also been forecasted for the period 201-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The US insurance distribution technology market is fragmented with many major market players operating in the region. The key players of the insurance distribution technology market are EverQuote, Inc., GoHealth, MediaAlpha, Inc., and Goosehead Insurance, Inc. are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Insurance: An Overview

2.1.1 Types of Insurance

2.1.2 Challenges faced by Traditional Insurance

2.2 Insurance Distribution: An Overview

2.2.1 Steps to Select the Most Efficient Insurance Distribution Channels

2.3 Insurance Distribution Segmentation: An Overview

2.3.1 Insurance Distribution Segmentation

2.4 Insurance Distribution Technology: An Overview

2.4.1 Insurance Distribution Technology - Focus Areas

2.5 Insurance Distribution Technology Segmentation: An Overview

2.5.1 Insurance Distribution Technology Segmentation by Function

2.5.2 Insurance Distribution Technology Segmentation by Application

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Insurance Distribution Market: An Analysis

3.2 The US Insurance Distribution Market: Application Analysis

3.3 The US Insurance Distribution Market: Segment Analysis

3.4 The US Insurance Distribution Technology Market: An Analysis

3.5 The US Insurance Distribution Technology Market: Function Analysis

4. Impact of COVID-19

4.1 Impact of COVID-19

4.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Insurance Industry

4.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Insurance Technology Industry

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Driver

5.1.1 Soaring Urban Population

5.1.2 Rising Millennial Population

5.1.3 Rise in the Use of Internet to Buy Insurance Products

5.1.4 Increasing Use of Mobile Technology and Applications (Apps)

5.1.5 Integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) with Insurance

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Security Concerns

5.2.2 Infrastructure Bottlenecks

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Increasing Use of Social Media as a Distribution Channel

5.3.2 Rising Personalization Trend

5.3.3 Growing Adoption of Telematics

5.3.4 Rising Penetration of Cloud-based Insurance Technology Services

5.3.5 Escalating Demand for Digital Self-Service

5.3.6 Collaboration with BigTechs

5.3.7 Surging Popularity of Virtual Insurance Advisor

5.3.8 Emergence of Subscription Models

5.3.9 Growing Adoption of Connected Insurance

5.3.10 Increasing Use of Blockchain in Insurance

5.3.11 Rising Popularity of Gamification in Insurance Industry

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Insurance Distribution Technology Market Players by Sales Growth

6.2 The US Insurance Distribution Technology Market Players by Business Models

7. Company Profiles

EverQuote, Inc.

GoHealth

Goosehead Insurance, Inc.

MediaAlpha, Inc.

