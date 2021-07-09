2021 WAIC Global Day opens together with the brilliant appearance of AI global governance, to build a path to sustainable digital transformation

The scene of 2021 WAIC Global Day event, AI development helps with digital transformation

2021 WAIC Global Day is sponsored by WAIC Organizing Committee Office and organized by Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Industry Association. Mr. Junhao Zhong, Secretary-General of Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Association said: "Shanghai plays an important leading role in global AI development by virtue of its international vision and all-round comprehensive strength. As of 2020, there were 1,149 key AI enterprises in Shanghai, building a relatively complete industrial chain. In terms of industrial scale, AI industrial enterprises of designated size in Shanghai was worth RMB 224.6 billion approximately in 2020, implying an average growth rate of 30% from 2018-2020."

Moreover, 2021 WAIC Global Day series events include 2021 International AI Cities Forum - AI Empowered Digital Government Forum, 2021 WAIC - IJCAI Forum, AI Global Innovation Project Roadshow, AI international talent exchange and four overseas sessions.

2021 WAIC Global Innovation Project Roadshow

2021 WAIC Global Innovation Project Roadshow will be held at Hall H2, Shanghai World Expo Exhibition and Convention Center from July 8-9. The roadshow received over 150 applications from 13 countries.

Session in Europe

Sino-European Enterprises AI Governance Dialog Forum. To further understand enterprise AI and to provide constructive recommendations on AI enterprise governance.Dr. Hans-Peter Friedrich, Chairman of China-Bridge Association, Ying Chen, Secretary-General and Deputy Secretary of Party Committee of Chinese Institute of Electronics and Secretary-General of China Committee of 100 of Digital Economy, attended the session and gave speeches through video.

Session in Malaysia

Session in Malaysia was held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. It focused on how to make deployment for everyone in order to create better future. The session in Malaysia was supported greatly by local government.

Session in North America

Session in North America was held at University of California, Berkeley in Berkeley, San Francisco Bay Area, America under the guidance of WAIC Organizing Committee Office. It is supported by Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Association and sponsored jointly by Berkeley Chinese Alumni International Association (BCAIA) and Berkeley Artificial Intelligence Research (BAIR) Lab. The session focused on latest AI development and researches.

Session in Korea

On the theme of "Sino-Korea AI Industrial Cooperation in the Post-epidemic Era", 2021 WAIC Session in Korea was broadcast on the Cloud Platform of 2021 WAIC under the guidance of WAIC Organizing Committee Office. It is sponsored by Shanghai Smart City Development Institute, AI Yangjae Hub and AICA Korea, and is supported by Shanghai Investment Promotion Service Center, Seoul Investment Center and Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Association.

SOURCE WAIC 2021