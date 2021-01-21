2021 Washington, D.C. Auto Show Won't Be Held in March; Organizers Exploring Dates Later in Spring

WASHINGTON, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the ongoing health emergency in the District of Columbia and around the world, the 2021 Washington, D.C. Auto Show will be unable to open during the previously-scheduled March 26 through April 4 timeframe. Show organizers are working closely with the District government and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center to find dates later in the spring to host the event.

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety and health of our loyal attendees, our participating exhibitors, and all those who work so hard to make the show a success every year," said Washington, D.C. Auto Show CEO John O'Donnell. "With that in mind, we are doing everything we can to host a show in 2021 that meets the high standards our visitors are used to, while ensuring that our region stays safe and finally defeats this terrible pandemic."

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show is the District of Columbia's largest annual indoor event, and has been held every year since the end of World War II. The 2020 show, which commenced before the COVID-19 pandemic, was one of the best-attended shows in the event's history, and featured more than 600 new vehicles from nearly three-dozen auto manufacturers.

Further details about the auto show's programming, including updates on scheduling, participating manufacturers, media and industry-related events, and much more, will be announced in the coming months.

The Washington, D.C. Auto Show's organizers have also developed a robust health and safety plan that will prioritize consumer and staff safety and cleanliness, while reflecting the best practices and guidelines that remain in effect at the time the show is able to commence.

For more information on The Washington, D.C. Auto Show, please visit www.washingtonautoshow.com.

