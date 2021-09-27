2021 World Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market Industry Report, Featuring Key Players American Innovations, Auto Clear, Hitachi, Mistral Security Inc. , Sibel Ltd and FLIR Systems

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Technologies & Market (with COVID-19 Impact) - 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) report contains a thorough analysis of 5 vertical, 5 technology sectors, 5 regional markets and 20 national markets detailing 2019-2026 market size.

This report is the utmost comprehensive review of the global Explosives Trace Detection market available today. It is considered the industry's gold standard for ETD market research reports. The objective of this report is to provide today's strategic decision-makers with an expert 360-degree, time-sensitive, detailed view of this interconnected market.

According to the report, the 2021-2026 Explosives Trace Detection market is affected by the following drivers and inhibitors:

Demand for multi-modal ETD systems.

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the world. The associated economic decline limited the 2020-2021 ETD purchasing budgets.

The 2021 COVID-19 vaccination implies that the ETD market will recover by 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic is forcing security organizations to change the way they operate. They have to focus on the cost-performance of new ETD products and services.

Increasing demand for automated ETD systems, requiring less (or more sophisticated) human intervention, raises ETD equipment and systems (relative to security personnel).

Increasing value-added ETD systems generated by 'soft' elements (software, data management, processing algorithms).

Replacement of outdated ETD systems.

The "Biden Effect."

China's internal security policy.

internal security policy. Terror and crime mitigation.

Questions answered in this report include:

What is the ETD market size, and what are the market trends during 2021-2026?

What's the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the ETD market?

Which submarkets in this field provide attractive business opportunities?

What drives the ETD customers to purchase products and services?

What are the ETD technology & services trends?

What are the ETD Technology markets?

What are the challenges to market penetration & growth?

Which countries are expected to invest most in ETD capabilities within homeland security, public safety and national security organizations?



Key Topics Covered:





Volume 1

Executive Summary

COVID-19 Impact on the ETD Market

ETD Market Drivers

ETD Market Inhibitors TBD-DI

ETD Market SWOT Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Market Barriers to New Entry, Supplier Power, Buyer Power, Barriers to Substitution and Competitive Rivalry

ETD Industry Value Chain

TECHNOLOGY MARKETS

Global Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Technology Markets

Table Top ETD Market - 2019-2026

Hand-Held ETD Market - 2019-2026

ETD Kits Market - 2019-2026

ETD Consumables Market - 2019-2026

Drugs Trace Detection & Other Technologies Market - 2019-2026

VERTICAL MARKETS

Global Explosives Trace Detection Vertical Markets

Air, Sea & Land Transportation Security Explosives Trace Detection Market - 2019-2026

Secured Facilities Explosives Trace Detection Market - 2019-2026

Defense Explosives Trace Detection Market - 2019-2026

1st Responders Explosives Trace Detection Market - 2019-2026

Other Vertical Explosives Trace Detection Markets - 2019-2026

REGIONAL MARKETS

Regional Explosives Trace Detection Markets

North America Explosives Trace Detection Market

Latin America Explosives Trace Detection Market

Europe Explosives Trace Detection Market

Middle East & Africa Explosives Trace Detection Market

& Africa Explosives Trace Detection Market Asia Pacific Explosives Trace Detection Market

Volume 2: NATIONAL MARKETS

Global Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market by Country

U.S. Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

Canada Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

Mexico Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

Brazil Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

Rest of Latin America Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

UK Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

France Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026.

Scandinavian Countries Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

Germany Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

Italy Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

Rest of Europe Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

Turkey Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

Saudi Arabia Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

GCC Countries* Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

Rest of MEA Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

India Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

China Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

South Korea Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

Japan Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

Rest of Asia Pacific Explosives Trace Detection (ETD) Market - 2019-2026

Volume 3: VENDORS

Key Vendors

American Innovations

Auto Clear

Astrotech Corporation

Biosensor Applications Sweden AB

Bruker Corporation

Chemring Group

DetectaChem LLC

Electronics Sensor Technology

FLIR Systems

Hitachi

Inward Detection

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Mistral Security Inc

MS Technologies Inc.

Nuctech Co. Ltd.

OSI Systems

Rapiscan Systems, Inc.

Red X Defense

Rs Dynamics

Scanna MSC Ltd.

Sibel Ltd

Smiths Detection Inc.

Syagen Technology

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Westminster International Ltd.



