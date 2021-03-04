2021 World University Rankings: Sommet Education Institutions Leading Swiss Hub in Hospitality Management

Glion consolidated its Top 3 overall ranking by subject area, while moving up to 2nd globally for Employer Reputation.

Les Roches ranked 4th and 3rd by subject and Employer Reputation respectively.

Their strong performance underscores Switzerland's position as the most important international destination for education. Switzerland is the world's third best higher education sector. It is also the home of hospitality business education with eight of the world's top 10 institutions in this field, as measured by the 2021 QS World University Rankings.

"We are proud to have both of our hospitality management schools, Glion and Les Roches, performing in employer reputation throughout these challenging times. It is a proof-point on the way we have adapted and innovated, delivering classes in new ways while maintaining our hands-on teaching and personalized approach," said Benoît-Etienne Domenget, CEO of Sommet Education.

About the QS rankings

The QS World University Rankings provide authoritative comparative analysis on the performance of 13,883 individual university programs, taken by students at 1,440 universities which can be found in 85 locations across the world. Rankings are classified across 51 academic disciplines and five broad Faculty Areas.

About Sommet Education

Sommet Education is the world's leader in hospitality management education. It has a network of three prestigious institutions: hospitality business schools Glion Institute of Higher Education and Les Roches, together with culinary and pastry arts school École Ducasse.

These institutions offer undergraduate, graduate and technical training programs to 6,000 students from more than 100 nations, with teaching offered on-campus and through state-of-the-art remote learning platforms. Between them, the schools have a network of 28,000 influential alumni in hospitality and beyond.

Sommet Education is the only education group with two Top 4 globally ranked institutions for hospitality education and by employer reputation (QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021).

