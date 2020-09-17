2021 YoungArts Award Closes October 16, 2020

YoungArts awards are given in three categories: Finalist, Honorable Mention and Merit. In 2021, all YoungArts award winners will receive: financial awards ; opportunities to work with renowned mentors and leading artists such as Debbie Allen, Mikhail Baryshnikov, Frank Gehry, Wynton Marsalis, Salman Rushdie and Mickalene Thomas through expanded online programming; and exclusive creative and professional development support throughout their careers . Finalists who are high school seniors are further eligible for nomination to the White House Commission on U.S. Presidential Scholars .

Details regarding 2021 virtual programming and mentors will be announced at a later date.

2021 YoungArts award winners join a distinguished group of leading artists including Daniel Arsham, Terence Blanchard, Camille A. Brown, Viola Davis, Allegra Goodman, Josh Groban, Judith Hill, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Andrew Rannells, Desmond Richardson and Hunter Schafer.

ELIGIBILITY AND APPLICATION SUPPORT

The YoungArts award competition is open to artists (1) between the ages of 15–18 or in high school grades 10–12 (as of December 1, 2020) (2) that are United States citizens or permanent residents and (3) that demonstrate excellence in Classical Music, Dance, Design Arts, Film, Jazz, Photography, Theater, Visual Arts, Voice or Writing.

YoungArts is proactively making it easier for artists to apply. The YoungArts application, as well as the process for requesting a fee waiver, has been simplified. Audition and portfolio requirements have been updated to accommodate young artists working from home or the virtual classroom.

In celebration of National Arts in Education Week, September 13–19, YoungArts is launching YoungArts in Practice, a new interactive, multimedia resource for arts educators and their students, available for free at youngarts.org/educators. YoungArts in Practice provides guidance and insight from YoungArts panelists on application and audition preparation and portfolio development, helping young artists improve their application as well as college and career readiness in the arts. YoungArts in Practice focuses on three artistic areas that are foundational to most comprehensive high school programs – music, visual arts, and writing. YoungArts in Practice content can also be adapted for classroom instruction, distance or online learning and non-traditional classroom settings with activities designed to spark a deeper connection to the artistic process.

For application inquiries please call (305) 377-1140 or email [email protected]

Media images and resources

ABOUT NATIONAL YOUNGARTS FOUNDATION

For more information, visit youngarts.org, facebook.com/youngartsfoundation, instagram.com/youngarts or twitter.com/youngarts.

Media Contacts:

Heike Dempster, National YoungArts Foundation

[email protected] / 305.377.1140



Sara Ory, Polskin Arts

[email protected] / 212.593.5815

SOURCE National YoungArts Foundation

Related Links

http://www.youngarts.org

