2021's Top Pet Costumes Include Pumpkins, Hot Dogs and Superheroes, Available at PetSmart

PHOENIX, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One in five Americans plan to dress up their pet for Halloween, and this year PetSmart is showing how they will do anything for pets by offering the trendiest costumes and a virtual costume contest. If you're still deciding what your fur baby should be this year, pumpkins, hot dogs, superheroes and cats are among the most popular choices.

New survey results by the National Retail Federation found that the classic pumpkin costume remains the most popular for pets, with 10% of pet parents planning to turn their fur baby into a squash. Hot dog costumes followed with 5% of pet parents, superheroes and cats with 4% and bumblebees winning over 3% of pet parents.

Fortunately, PetSmart is ready to help pet parents embrace this year's trends, with a variety of pumpkin costumes for dogs, cats, bearded dragons and guinea pigs. Pet parents can even match their fur baby in a Halloween Pumpkin Sweater Set!

PetSmart also offers popular hot dog and superhero costumes, including Batman, Black Panther and Wonder Woman. Plus, PetSmart's bumblebee costume for dogs, cats and guinea pigs is also a crowd pleaser.

Wicked Fun Contest

This year, PetSmart is bringing back its #WickedFunContest to help pet parents celebrate spooky season with their pets. To enter, pet parents can post a photo or video on Instagram of their pet in one of three categories: #SpookyScene, #BestBoos or #CutestCreature. Pet parents must follow and tag @PetSmart and include their category hashtag as well as #WickedFunContest to enter.

Pet parents can enter anytime from October 4 to October 27, for a chance to win a $100, $250 or $500 PetSmart gift card. No purchase necessary. Must be 18+. For more information and rules, visit petsmart.com/wickedfuncontest.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart LLC is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart's passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities.

PetSmart operates approximately 1,650 pet stores in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption.

PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with nearly 4,000 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 9 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization.

