CHENGDU, China, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 18, the 2021SWC Entrepreneurship World Cup Asia Qualifier Chengdu Sub-Contest was successfully held in Jingrong Town, Pidu District, Chengdu. This event was hosted by Fenox Venture Capital Accelerator, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Invest Hong Kong, Horsent Incubator, Garage coffee incubator, and Next Startup Space. The selected winners will participate in the 2021 Entrepreneurship World Cup Asian finals, and the winning teams from the Asian finals will advance to the global finals in San Francisco. They will compete with 60+ regional champions in the world's largest global entrepreneurship event, and be able to make connections with world-class startups, venture capital firms, and decision-makers at world-famous companies, while the global champion will receive a million-dollar investment bonus.